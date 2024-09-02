ETV Bharat / state

Masked Men In Daylight Rob Jewellery Showroom In Haridwar, Ornaments Worth Rs 5 Cr Stolen

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 23 hours ago

In a brazen daylight robbery, a group of five thieves targeted a jewellery showroom located in Ranipur Mod area of Haridwar, looting gold, silver and diamond ornaments worth Rs five crore. Police are examining the CCTV footage of the area and a search operation has been launched for them.

Masked Men In Daylight Rob Jewellery Showroom In Haridwar, Ornaments Worth Rs 5 Cr Stolen
Jewellery showroom in Haridwar (Etv Bharat Photo)

Haridwar: Thieves broke into a jewellery shop in Haridwar in broad daylight and stole ornaments worth Rs five crore, police said on Monday.

Around five masked men entered Shri Balaji Jewellers in Ranipur Mod area, a residential area of ​​Haridwar. They took the staff hostage by firing in the air and spraying pepper powder. Thereafter the group made away with gold, silver and diamond ornaments.

Sometime later, the employees got back to their senses and informed the police. The incident has triggered panic in the entire city.

It is suspected that some notorious gang of western Uttar Pradesh may be involved in the incident. Showroom owner Atul Garg told police that the miscreants terrorised the staff by sprinkling pepper powder and firing in the air.

Two years ago, Meerut's Tau gang had carried out a robbery amounting to crores of rupees in broad daylight at Mora Tara Jewellers showroom in central Haridwar.

Haridwar SP City Swatantra Kumar Singh said presently, several police personnel have been deployed at the spot. CCTV footage from the nearby areas are being examined and a blockade has been put up on the orders of SSP Haridwar. An inspection is underway, he said.

Angry over the incident, traders alleged that the staff tried contacting the police but their calls remained unanswered for a long time.

Haridwar SSP Paramendra Dobhal said the incident took place in broad daylight and five miscreants were involved in it. Preliminary investigation has revealed that jewellery worth Rs five crore was looted and search operations are underway to nab the miscreants, he said.

Read more

iPhones Worth Rs 12 Crore Stolen From Container On Lakhnadon-Jhansi Highway

Haridwar: Thieves broke into a jewellery shop in Haridwar in broad daylight and stole ornaments worth Rs five crore, police said on Monday.

Around five masked men entered Shri Balaji Jewellers in Ranipur Mod area, a residential area of ​​Haridwar. They took the staff hostage by firing in the air and spraying pepper powder. Thereafter the group made away with gold, silver and diamond ornaments.

Sometime later, the employees got back to their senses and informed the police. The incident has triggered panic in the entire city.

It is suspected that some notorious gang of western Uttar Pradesh may be involved in the incident. Showroom owner Atul Garg told police that the miscreants terrorised the staff by sprinkling pepper powder and firing in the air.

Two years ago, Meerut's Tau gang had carried out a robbery amounting to crores of rupees in broad daylight at Mora Tara Jewellers showroom in central Haridwar.

Haridwar SP City Swatantra Kumar Singh said presently, several police personnel have been deployed at the spot. CCTV footage from the nearby areas are being examined and a blockade has been put up on the orders of SSP Haridwar. An inspection is underway, he said.

Angry over the incident, traders alleged that the staff tried contacting the police but their calls remained unanswered for a long time.

Haridwar SSP Paramendra Dobhal said the incident took place in broad daylight and five miscreants were involved in it. Preliminary investigation has revealed that jewellery worth Rs five crore was looted and search operations are underway to nab the miscreants, he said.

Read more

iPhones Worth Rs 12 Crore Stolen From Container On Lakhnadon-Jhansi Highway

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

JEWELLERY SHOP IN HARIDWAR BURGLEDDAYLIGHT ROBBERYSTOLE ORNAMENTSROB JEWELLERY SHOWROOM IN HARIDWARHARIDWAR JEWELLERY SHOP LOOTED

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained |The Balochistan Conundrum

AI Keeps Wild Elephants Away From Human Settlements In Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

Unbelievable But True: Fruit Flies To Fly To Space During ISRO's Gaganyaan Mission In 2025

St. Martin’s Island: Downsides Of Another Military Base In The Indian Ocean

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.