Masked Men In Daylight Rob Jewellery Showroom In Haridwar, Ornaments Worth Rs 5 Cr Stolen

Haridwar: Thieves broke into a jewellery shop in Haridwar in broad daylight and stole ornaments worth Rs five crore, police said on Monday.
Around five masked men entered Shri Balaji Jewellers in Ranipur Mod area, a residential area of Haridwar. They took the staff hostage by firing in the air and spraying pepper powder. Thereafter the group made away with gold, silver and diamond ornaments.
Sometime later, the employees got back to their senses and informed the police. The incident has triggered panic in the entire city.
It is suspected that some notorious gang of western Uttar Pradesh may be involved in the incident. Showroom owner Atul Garg told police that the miscreants terrorised the staff by sprinkling pepper powder and firing in the air.
Two years ago, Meerut's Tau gang had carried out a robbery amounting to crores of rupees in broad daylight at Mora Tara Jewellers showroom in central Haridwar.
Haridwar SP City Swatantra Kumar Singh said presently, several police personnel have been deployed at the spot. CCTV footage from the nearby areas are being examined and a blockade has been put up on the orders of SSP Haridwar. An inspection is underway, he said.
Angry over the incident, traders alleged that the staff tried contacting the police but their calls remained unanswered for a long time.
Haridwar SSP Paramendra Dobhal said the incident took place in broad daylight and five miscreants were involved in it. Preliminary investigation has revealed that jewellery worth Rs five crore was looted and search operations are underway to nab the miscreants, he said.
