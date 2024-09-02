ETV Bharat / state

Masked Men In Daylight Rob Jewellery Showroom In Haridwar, Ornaments Worth Rs 5 Cr Stolen

Haridwar: Thieves broke into a jewellery shop in Haridwar in broad daylight and stole ornaments worth Rs five crore, police said on Monday.

Around five masked men entered Shri Balaji Jewellers in Ranipur Mod area, a residential area of ​​Haridwar. They took the staff hostage by firing in the air and spraying pepper powder. Thereafter the group made away with gold, silver and diamond ornaments.

Sometime later, the employees got back to their senses and informed the police. The incident has triggered panic in the entire city.

It is suspected that some notorious gang of western Uttar Pradesh may be involved in the incident. Showroom owner Atul Garg told police that the miscreants terrorised the staff by sprinkling pepper powder and firing in the air.

Two years ago, Meerut's Tau gang had carried out a robbery amounting to crores of rupees in broad daylight at Mora Tara Jewellers showroom in central Haridwar.