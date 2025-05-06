ETV Bharat / state

Jeweller Murder Accused Killed In Agra Encounter

Agra: An accused in the murder of the owner of a local jewellery shop, located near Kargil crossing on Sikandra-Bodla Road in Agra, was killed by police in an encounter on Tuesday.

Agra DCP Sonam Kumar said as soon as the police came to know about the presence of Aman Kumar, who is accused of killing Yogesh Chaudhary at Balaji Jewellery showroom, they rushed to the spot. Seeing the police team approaching towards him, Kumar opened fire.

In a retaliatory fire, the bullet hit him. The miscreant was surrounded and arrested by police. Kumar was taken to the hospital for treatment and he died there.

Earlier on May 2, two miscreants went to the Balaji Jewellery showroom located near Kargil Chauraha on Sikandra-Bodla Road which comes under the Sikandra police station area posing as customers.