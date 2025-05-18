ETV Bharat / state

Jeweller Flees To South Africa With Rs 5 Crore In Gold, Cash Of Bullion Traders; Wife Held In Gujarat

The accused ‘Bhapi’ had been working as a jewellery artisan in the Shahganj area of Agra and won the trust of local bullion traders.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 18, 2025 at 5:31 PM IST

Agra: A jeweller originally from West Bengal has allegedly fled to South Africa with over Rs 5 crore in gold and cash from several bullion traders here in Uttar Pradesh, police said.

The accused ‘Bhapi’ had been working as a jewellery artisan while living on rent in the Shahganj area of Agra for nearly a decade, which helped him win the trust of local bullion traders, according to police.

“Subsequently, he lent cash and bullion from the trader several times. However, he suddenly disappeared with their valuables,” said an official.

Following the incident and complaints from several victims, the Agra Commissionerate Police launched a probe, during which officers tracked the accused’s wife to Gujarat and arrested her.

Shahganj Police Station in charge, Viresh Pal Singh, said that the number of affected traders is increasing daily, and a case of fraud has been registered.

“During interrogation, Bhapi’s wife revealed that he was addicted to online lotteries and had incurred huge debts, which allegedly prompted the theft and escape,” he said.

According to him, Bhapi’s wife also confessed that she was preparing to flee the country before her arrest.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Loha Mandi Mayank Tiwari confirmed that Bhapi was believed to have fled to South Africa after either selling the stolen gold or hiding it somewhere. “We are continuing the investigation and working on leads to locate and extradite the accused,” Tiwari said.

Meanwhile, the accused jeweller's wife is being shifted to Agra for further questioning.

