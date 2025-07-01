ETV Bharat / state

Jeopardy In Jehanabad: Road Built Around Trees Without Clearance Poses Deadly Risk

Jehanabad: Driving at night demands caution, especially on Bihar’s perilous roads. But a newly constructed stretch on NH-83 in Jehanabad is nothing short of a death trap. It resembles a biking video game where one must dodge obstacles to survive, or risk losing their life. The reason is that the road was built without cutting down the trees standing in the middle of it.

Road Built Without NOC

The Patna-Gaya route of the NH-83 has been paved freshly by the Road Construction Department and its contractor. But the Forest Department did not issue a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for felling the trees. The road was constructed with the trees untouched, still in the middle of the highway, posing a serious threat to motorists.

'Matter Under District Administration'

According to the Jehanabad Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) Rajeev Ranjan Sinha, the matter is under the district administration now. “We haven’t received the NOC yet, so cutting the trees isn’t permitted. That’s why we instructed that radium strips be applied to the trees for visibility,” he said. He also added that they're forming a team for accident prevention and stated that for every tree cut, the Forest Department must be allotted compensatory land. "There's no land in Jehanabad, but the matter is under departmental consideration and will soon be resolved,” he explained.

Highway With Trees In The Middle

Constructed at a cost of Rs. 98 crore, this 7.84 kilometre stretch is 50 kilometres away from Patna. Driving on this road at night is a dangerous game because of the trees right in the middle.