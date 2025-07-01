Jeopardy In Jehanabad: Road Built Around Trees Without Clearance Poses Deadly Risk

Jehanabad: Driving at night demands caution, especially on Bihar’s perilous roads. But a newly constructed stretch on NH-83 in Jehanabad is nothing short of a death trap. It resembles a biking video game where one must dodge obstacles to survive, or risk losing their life. The reason is that the road was built without cutting down the trees standing in the middle of it.
Road Built Without NOC
The Patna-Gaya route of the NH-83 has been paved freshly by the Road Construction Department and its contractor. But the Forest Department did not issue a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for felling the trees. The road was constructed with the trees untouched, still in the middle of the highway, posing a serious threat to motorists.
'Matter Under District Administration'
According to the Jehanabad Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) Rajeev Ranjan Sinha, the matter is under the district administration now. “We haven’t received the NOC yet, so cutting the trees isn’t permitted. That’s why we instructed that radium strips be applied to the trees for visibility,” he said. He also added that they're forming a team for accident prevention and stated that for every tree cut, the Forest Department must be allotted compensatory land. "There's no land in Jehanabad, but the matter is under departmental consideration and will soon be resolved,” he explained.
Highway With Trees In The Middle
Constructed at a cost of Rs. 98 crore, this 7.84 kilometre stretch is 50 kilometres away from Patna. Driving on this road at night is a dangerous game because of the trees right in the middle.
Forest Department’s Objection
The Forest Department's rules state that permission to cut trees will be granted only if there are arrangements to plant three times the number of trees cut. Nand Singh, a Forest Department official, said, “Unless we plant three times the number of trees cut, no permission will be granted. We had asked for 3.60 acres of compensatory land, which wasn’t given. Due to environmental concerns and future damage, we withheld NOC. The contractor went ahead and built the road overnight.”
While the road widening began two years ago on the approved 98-crore budget, the Forest Department demanded alternative land before issuing permission to cut the trees. With this unfulfilled, the Forest Department denied permission, and district officials and the construction agency went ahead with building the road, leaving the trees right in the middle of it.
Lack of Coordination, Rising Injuries
The lack of departmental coordination is the main reason behind this issue, and it is evident from the trees standing mid-road. With no lighting in place in the area, several injuries have also been reported.
