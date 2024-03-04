Jeep Safari, Elephant Ride at Kaziranga to Remain Closed from March 7-9 in View of PM Modi's Visit

author img

By ANI

Published : 1 hours ago

The jeep safari and elephant ride in Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve in Assam will be closed from March 7 to 9, due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit. The forenoon and elephant rides will also be closed.

The jeep safari and elephant ride in Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve in Assam will be closed from March 7 to 9, due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit. The forenoon and elephant rides will also be closed.

Kaziranga (Assam): In view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve in Assam, the jeep safari and elephant ride will remain closed in the Kaziranga range of Kohora from March 7 to 9.

The jeep safari and elephant ride in Kaziranga Range, Kohora, will remain closed to visitors. Jeep Safari will remain closed to visitors on March 7, March 8 and March 9 - forenoon and elephant ride will remain closed on March 8 and March 9, Arun Vignesh, Divisional Forest Officer, Eastern Assam Wildlife Division, said in a notice.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the national park on March 8 and 9. He is expected to arrive at the park on March 8 evening and will stay at night. The Prime Minister during the stay, is likelt to enjoy a jungle safari within the Kohora range of the park. Both jeep safari and elephant safari have been planned in his 2-day itinerary.

Kaziranga received the tag of national park in February 1974 and this year it will be celebrating the Golden Jubilee. PM Modi on March 9 plans to unveil the magnificent bronze statue of height 125 feet world renowned Ahom general Lachit Barphukan at Jorhat.

In addition, PM Modi would perform the 'Griha Pravesh' (house-warming) ceremony for the 5.5 lakh houses built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), lay the foundation stone of Sivasagar Medical College, and speak at a public gathering at Meleng Meteli Pothar in Jorhat.

The Prime Minister will also visit Arunachal Pradesh on March 9. In Arunachal Pradesh, he will inaugurate the Sela Tunnel in West Kameng. Then, PM Modi will inaugurate multiple development projects in Itanagar, according to a government release.

Read More

  1. PM Modi to Stay at Kaziranga National Park During His Two-Day Visit to Assam
  2. Bhutan's King explores Kaziranga National Park during Assam visit

TAGGED:

PM Modi in AssamKaziranga National ParkGriha PraveshPradhan Mantri Awas Yojana

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Kashmiri Scribe Asif Sultan Rearrested Hours after Release: Another Twist in His Legal Battle

What the Household Consumption Expenditure Survey Data Tells Us

'It is the only place where...': Moon Man Mylswamy on why Kulasekarapattinam is a sweet spot for ISRO launches

Why Nair, Prathap, Krishnan and Shukla will be the world's first "vyomanauts"

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.