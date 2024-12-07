Shot In Stomach, Driver Keeps Driving To Ensure Safety Of Passengers in Bihar's Bhojpur

Arrah: In an act of courage and bravery, Santosh Singh, a jeep driver ensured the safety of his passengers by driving the vehicle for a few kilometres even after sustaining a bullet injury in the stomach in Bihar's Bhojpur district, police said on Saturday.

Singh was returning from a 'Tilak' ceremony with 14-15 people aboard his jeep when two bike-borne miscreants chased the vehicle near Jhaun village and opened fire with a bullet hitting Singh's stomach. Despite his injury and unbearable pain, he did not stop the vehicle and kept on driving for a few kilometres ensuring the safety of passengers. Singh finally stopped the vehicle at a safe place, the police said.

Other passengers in the jeep informed the police. Police immediately reached the spot and took Singh to the nearest hospital. The incident happened on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

Singh's bullet has been removed following surgery at a hospital in Araah. "He is out of danger…but he will remain under observation of doctors for some more days", Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Jagdishpur, Rajiv Chandra Singh told PTI on Saturday.

A case has been registered based on a complaint filed by the family members of the victim and a manhunt has been lodged to nab the accused, said the SDPO. During investigation it was found that the accused had targeted another vehicle in the area on the same day, he said, adding forensic experts have been engaged to assist the police in the investigation.

As per details provided by the passengers, police prepared sketches of the accused and....taking help of villagers in ascertaining the identities of the accused, he said. "Further investigation is on and we have also recorded the statement of the driver," the SDPO added.