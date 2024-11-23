ETV Bharat / state

Student Preparing For JEE In Kota Dies By Suicide

Kota: An 18-year-old student, who was preparing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) allegedly died by suicide in Rajasthan's Kota , police officials said on Saturday. No suicide note was recovered from his room and the reason for the suicide is yet to be ascertained, they said.

According to police, Vivek Kumar, a resident of Annupur in Madhya Pradesh, had been preparing for JEE at a coaching institute here since April. He lived in a hostel room in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar in the Jawahar Nagar area, the police said. Deputy Superintendent of Police Yogesh Sharma told PTI that the boy allegedly jumped from the sixth floor around midnight.

Vivek was taken to a hospital where he died during treatment, Sharma said. A forensic team was sent to the spot to collect evidence and examine the circumstances surrounding the reason of death, he added. The body's postmortem will be conducted after the parent's arrive, he said, adding that a case will be registered based on their statements.