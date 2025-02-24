JEE Main 2025 Sees Record Registrations; Deadline Set For Feb 25, NTA Rules Out Extension

Kota: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 has witnessed an unprecedented response with more than 16 lakh students having registered so far, making it the highest number of applications in the exam’s history, NTA officials confirmed.

According to officials, 13.78 lakh candidates applied for the January session alone while over 2.3 lakh fresh aspirants have registered for the forthcoming April session. Officials expect more than 12 lakh students to appear for the April exam.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has confirmed that the registration deadline will not be extended beyond February 25. A public notice issued today clarified that no changes will be made to the online registration dates.

Correction Window Opens On Feb 27

According to career advising expert Amit Ahuja, the NTA has provided students a final opportunity for revisions due to popular demand. From February 27 to 28, candidates can modify important details such as course selection, question paper medium, state eligibility code, exam city, academic details, gender, and category.

This correction window is expected to benefit lakhs of students, particularly those who applied under the open category during the January session due to missing category documents. Ahuja said, now, with valid category certificates, candidates can update their status. Conversely, students whose OBC and EWS certificates are not valid beyond April 1, 2025, may choose to switch to the open category.

Meanwhile, experts have advised students to carefully consider category changes, as JEE Advanced eligibility and future admissions to IITs and NITs will depend on the category mentioned in their application.