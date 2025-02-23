JEE Main 2025: Answer Keys Of B Arch And B Planning Entrance Exam Released

Kota: The final answer sheets of Joint Entrance Exam Main (JEE MAIN 2025) January session for admission to B Arch and B Planning courses have been released. The answer sheets can be checked at the website of National Testing Agency (https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/).
On the basis of the final answer sheets, the score cards of the candidates will be issued soon. As per the answer sheet, the question papers have minimal errors. In both B Arch and B Planning question papers, more than one option of one question has been found correct, while no question has been dropped. Education expert Dev Sharma said more than one option of question number 15 of the aptitude test in the question paper is correct.
The first session of JEE Main was held from January 22 to January 30, with Paper 1 for B Tech/BE aspirants conducted across five days and Paper 2 for B Arch and B Planning on January 30. The Joint Entrance Examination – Main (JEE-Main), formerly All India Engineering Entrance Examination (AIEEE), is an Indian standardized computer-based test for admission to various technical undergraduate programs in engineering, architecture, and planning across colleges in India. The exam is conducted by the National Testing Agency for admission to B Tech, B Arch, B Planning etc programmes in premier technical institutes such as the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs) which are based on the rank secured in the JEE-Main