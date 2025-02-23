ETV Bharat / state

JEE Main 2025: Answer Keys Of B Arch And B Planning Entrance Exam Released

Kota: The final answer sheets of Joint Entrance Exam Main (JEE MAIN 2025) January session for admission to B Arch and B Planning courses have been released. The answer sheets can be checked at the website of National Testing Agency (https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/).

On the basis of the final answer sheets, the score cards of the candidates will be issued soon. As per the answer sheet, the question papers have minimal errors. In both B Arch and B Planning question papers, more than one option of one question has been found correct, while no question has been dropped. Education expert Dev Sharma said more than one option of question number 15 of the aptitude test in the question paper is correct.