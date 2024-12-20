ETV Bharat / state

JEE Aspirant From Bihar Dies By Suicide In Kota

Kota: A 16-year-old boy from Bihar's Vaishali district, who was preparing for JEE, allegedly died by suicide at a hostel in Rajasthan's Kota on Friday, police said. The reason as to why he took the drastic step has not been ascertained yet, they said.

This is the 15th such case in Kota this year, sources said.

The incident was revealed when hostel staff called him but he did not respond. When they finally opened the door, they found the boy lying unconscious and informed the local police station.

Vigyan Nagar police station officer, Mukesh Meena said the boy was staying in Kota for the last eight months to prepare for JEE and was studying at a private coaching institute. He was residing at a hostel located on Road No. 5.

"We got information about the incident at around 10:30 am today and a team reached the spot. The body has been kept it in the mortuary of MBS Hospital and the boy's family members have been informed. The autopsy will be conducted after the arrival of the family members," Meena said.