JEE Advanced: Candidates Find First Paper Easy, Second Lengthy

Kota: Lakhs of students appeared the world's second toughest engineering entrance exam Joint Entrance Exam Advanced (JEE Advanced 2025) across the country on Sunday.

Brijesh Maheshwari, director of a private coaching institute, said as per candidates who appeared for the exam, the first paper was easy. However, the second shift paper was lengthy. "Chemistry was completely calculative. The difficulty level of Physics and Maths was above average," he said.

Education expert Dev Sharma said the Physics question paper was difficult in both the shifts, while Mathematics and Chemistry were of the level. In Physics, quality questions were asked from Electrostatics, SHM and Waves and Modern Physics. Similarly, the Chemistry paper had questions from Surface Chemistry, Polymers and Solid State. The questions troubled the candidates a bit. On the other hand, Sharma described the Mathematics question paper as traditional.

"Excess of integer type questions troubled the candidates," he said. CEO of a private coaching institute Nitin Vijay said that the difficulty level of Paper 2 was higher than Paper 1. "Paragraph pattern questions were not asked. There were eight questions of numerical value. This increased the difficulty level in the second shift where papers had long and time consuming difficult questions, he said. Vijay said the question paper this year was set by IIT Kanpur.