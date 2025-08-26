ETV Bharat / state

JEE Advanced 2025: General Admission At 92 Marks, ST At 37

Kota: A report by the Joint Implication Committee (JIC), which oversees the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE Advanced 2025) for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), has revealed interesting details about this years IIT admission cutoffs. According to the report, a candidate with just 92 marks in JEE Advanced 2025 managed to secure a seat in IIT. In the case of supernumerary seats, a girl candidate from the general category received admission with only 80 marks.

Education expert Dev Sharma said that this year, even students with 25.55 per cent marks in the general category were able to secure seats. The exam, which was of 360 marks, was considered tougher compared to previous years.

In the reserved categories, admissions were granted at even lower marks. In the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) category, a boy candidate secured a seat with 78 marks (24.67 per cent), while a girl candidate got a seat with 21.67 per cent marks (78 marks). Similarly, an OBC boy was admitted with 74 marks (20.55 per cent), and an OBC girl with 66 marks (18.33 per cent).

Among SC candidates, admissions were granted at 46 marks (12.78 per cent) for boys and 43 marks (11.94 per cent) for girls. In the ST category, boys got seats with 41 marks (11.39 per cent), while girls were admitted with as low as 37 marks (10.28 per cent).

This year, the qualifying cut-off for general category candidates was 74 marks. However, JoSAA counselling granted seats to boys with 92 marks and girls with 80 marks in the same category.