JD (U) MLC Ghulam Gaus Opposes Waqf Bill As Party Supports It In Parliament

Patna: Even as the JD (U) has come out in support of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, its Muslim leaders are demanding its withdrawal.

JD (U) MLC Ghulam Gaus said if the Centre could repeal the farm laws, why cannot it withdraw the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. The Muslim face of JD (U), Gaus in a conversation with ETV Bharat opposed the bill and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure it is withdrawn. The MLC said he has not yet talked to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on the issue but hoped he will do something.

He said as per the bill, Hindus can be made members of Waqf Board. "Can I be made a member of a temple, gurudwara committee or any other religious trust?," he asked. Gaus said the Chief Minister had made three suggestions for the bill. On whether the bill will affect JD (U)'s prospects in the upcoming Assembly elections, he said Nitish has done a lot for Muslims. "No Chief Minister in the country has done as much work as Nitish Kumar. Whether it is fencing of graveyards, construction of minority residential schools, reinstatement of 16,000 Urdu teachers, incentives for Muslim children, establishment of Talmi Markaz or establishment of tribunal, the Chief Minister has done a lot for Muslims in the state," he said.

On his recent meeting with RJD chief and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad, he said it was a courtesy call. JD (U), Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Shiv Sena and LJP (Ram Vilas) -- the four biggest constituents of the NDA after the BJP had on Wednesday issued whips to their MPs asking them to support the government stand on the bill.