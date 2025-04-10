ETV Bharat / state

JD(U) MLA's Relative Shot Dead In Bihar’s Khagaria

Khagaria: A 50-year-old man, a distant relative of JD(U) MLA Panna Lal Singh Patel, was killed by unidentified gunmen in the Khagaria district of Bihar, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred when the deceased, identified as Kaushal Singh, was going on a two-wheeler with his wife in the Kaithi Tola locality in Chautham town on Wednesday night. It appears that family dispute is the reason behind the killing, Superintendent of Police Rakesh Kumar said.

Singh, a former Panchayat Samiti member, was distantly related to Panna Lal Singh Patel, JD(U) MLA of Beldaur. Locals claimed that the deceased was a party functionary in the JD(U)’s district unit.

Despite repeated attempts, no senior JD(U) leaders could be reached for comments on the issue.