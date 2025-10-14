High Drama Outside Bihar CM's Residence As JDU MLA Gopal Mandal Sits On Dharna Demanding Election Ticket
I came here to meet the Chief Minister and will remain seated until I meet him and be assured about getting the ticket, Mandal said.
Published : October 14, 2025 at 2:14 PM IST
Patna: Amid growing political tension in Bihar ahead of the Assembly elections, JD(U) MLA Gopal Mandal on Tuesday staged a dharna outside the residence of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Patna demanding a party ticket for the polls.
Mandal, known for his outspoken remarks, reached the Chief Minister's residence at 1 Anne Marg here at around 8:30 AM along with his supporters but was allegedly not allowed to enter. "I came to meet the Chief Minister but was stopped outside. So, I decided to sit on dharna near the gate," Mandal said.
"We are being asked to leave. I told them, you can resort to lathi-charge, but we will not budge from this place. The Chief Minister will definitely call us and we will get a ticket," an optimistic Mandal said.
VIDEO | Patna: JD(U) MLA from Gopalpur Gopal Mandal sits on a protest outside CM Nitish Kumar’s residence at 1 Anne Marg with his supporters. He says,— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 14, 2025
“I came here to meet the Chief Minister and will remain seated until I meet him and be assured about getting the ticket (for… pic.twitter.com/j4WB3OeKC8
Mandal, who represents the Gopalpur Assembly seat, had reportedly resigned from the JDU a few days ago, but his resignation is yet to be accepted. Speculations are rife that the party may field former RJD MP Shailesh Kumar from Gopalpur seat this time.
"We have come to meet the Chief Minister. We will get a ticket. We will not leave without getting ticket. When the news reaches him, he will definitely meet us," the JDU leader said.
Moments later, supporters of Virendra Kumar from Nabinagar also gathered outside the Chief Minister's residence, demanding a ticket for their leader. Asked, they refuted reports that Anand Mohan's son may be given the Nabinagar ticket and said they wanted to personally meet Nitish Kumar.
Meanwhile, Union Minister Lallan Singh also arrived at the Chief Minister's residence and held discussions with Nitish Kumar as Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to arrive in Bihar on a three-day visit to fine-tune the NDA's poll strategy.
