High Drama Outside Bihar CM's Residence As JDU MLA Gopal Mandal Sits On Dharna Demanding Election Ticket

Patna: Amid growing political tension in Bihar ahead of the Assembly elections, JD(U) MLA Gopal Mandal on Tuesday staged a dharna outside the residence of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Patna demanding a party ticket for the polls.

Mandal, known for his outspoken remarks, reached the Chief Minister's residence at 1 Anne Marg here at around 8:30 AM along with his supporters but was allegedly not allowed to enter. "I came to meet the Chief Minister but was stopped outside. So, I decided to sit on dharna near the gate," Mandal said.

"We are being asked to leave. I told them, you can resort to lathi-charge, but we will not budge from this place. The Chief Minister will definitely call us and we will get a ticket," an optimistic Mandal said.