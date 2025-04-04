ETV Bharat / state

Commotion In JD(U) Over Waqf Bill Support, 4 Muslim Leaders Quit In Bihar

JD(U) leaders namely Shahnawaz Alam, Mohammad Tabrez Siddiqui, Mohammed Nawaz Malik and Qasim Ansari are dissatisfied at the party for showing support to Waqf Bill.

4 Muslim Leaders Quit JD(U) Over Party's Support To Waqf Bill
File photo of Bihar CM and JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar (ETV Bharat)
Published : Apr 4, 2025, 5:08 PM IST

Patna: The passing of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill has apparently created a rift within the Janata Dal (United) in Bihar with four of its Muslim leaders resigning over the party's support for it. JD(U), however, said that some of the leaders did not hold party posts that they are claiming.

Those who resigned are JD(U) minority cell president Shahnawaz Alam, JD(U) minority cell state general secretary Mohammad Tabrez Siddiqui, Mohammed Nawaz Malik, reportedly minority front state secretary and Qasim Ansari, reportedly president of JD(U) medical cell.

JD(U) has denied Mohammed Nawaz Malik and Qasim Ansari being officer bearers. "Nawaz Malik of Jamui and Qasim Ansari of East Champaran have no connection with the party. Neither East Champaran resident Mohammad Qasim Ansari nor Jamui resident Nawaz Malik are party officials" Rajiv Ranjan Prasad, JD(U) spokesperson said.

Betrayal with supporters, leaders hurt:

Mohammed Tabrez Siddiqui said that the party took a decision against the Muslim community that supported JD(U) for the last 19 years. This is a betrayal of the supporters. Its effect will be seen in the Bihar Assembly elections 2025.

On the other hand, Mohammad Qasim Ansari alleged that the party has broken the trust of millions of Muslims in India. "I believed that JD(U) would uphold secularism but this did not happen. So I decided to quit," he said.

