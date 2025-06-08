ETV Bharat / state

JDU Hits Back At Prashant Kishor: ‘Sought Deputy CM Post, Now Criticising Nitish’

Patna: Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal United (JDU) attacked Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) leader Prashant Kishor on Sunday as an “overambitious” person, who had once demanded the deputy chief minister’s post. It also labelled him as “ungrateful” and accused him of indulging in money laundering activities.

“Nitishji gave much love and respect to Kishor, kept him at his residence, and made him the national vice-president of the JDU. But he demanded the deputy chief minister's post. He is an overambitious person, and whatever he is currently doing, or wherever he is roaming, is for the sake of power,” JDU MLC and spokesperson Sanjay Singh said.

Interacting with media persons, Singh added, “Kishor is such a disloyal and ungrateful person that he now derides Nitish and says that his mental condition is not good. He talks ill about the person whose political experience is more than his (Kishor’s) age.”

Poll consultant–turned–politician Kishor formed the JSP last year after touring Bihar on foot for several months. Asserting himself to be inspired by the thoughts of Mahatma Gandhi, he has emerged as a sharp critic of Nitish and is currently making efforts to carve out a place on the political landscape of the state.

"The allegation of buying tickets has no substance," said Sanjay Singh, also targeting Prashant Kishor’s remark accusing Ashok Choudhary of purchasing tickets and making his daughter an MP. Referring to Chirag Paswan, the JDU leader questioned why Prashant Kishor was not targeting the one allegedly selling the ticket instead of the buyer.