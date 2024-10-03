Mysore: JDS MLA GT Deve Gowda Defends Politicians Over FIRs, Supports CM Siddaramaiah

Mysore: Janata Dal (Secular) MLA GT Deve Gowda came to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s defence at the inaugural function of Dasara festivities atop Chamundi Hills in Mysuru. He expressed his stance that politicians should not resign immediately after an FIR is filed against them.

Speaking at the event here, Gowda said, "There is no need for any politician to resign as soon as an FIR is filed. If they do like that, I told all of them to resign. Otherwise, we have to wait until the court decides," said Gowda.

Gowda, who has been seen supporting Siddaramaiah and the Karnataka government, lashed out at the opposition. Addressing the media later, he spoke on the ongoing controversy regarding illegal site allocations.

"The investigation will reveal who has got the illegal site. When the CM's wife has returned the MUDA sites, what is the matter with others? According to that, everyone will have to give back whatever they got illegally," he remarked.

He urged the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) to act responsibly, stating, "MUDA should check who has applied for alternative plots, save what is legal, and take action against illegals."

Defending the authority's 50:50 ratio site policy, Gowda said, "The 50:50 ratio site is not illegal. It is not possible to deceive the farmers by putting forward some corrupt people. There is no money in the authority to pay four times the amount to the farmers. That is why the 50:50 ratio site has been implemented. There is nothing wrong with MUDA. Mistakes have been made, let it be investigated."

Responding to the question on whether he is wooing Siddaramaiah, GTD said, "I have never given a single letter to the Chief Minister in my life. This GT Deve Gowda is the one who has not even given a letter to the Chief Minister and has not even gone near him."

Gowda dismissed claims of favoritism between the BJP and JDS in the site allocation controversy. "That is not a matter of BJP and JDS. Everyone has taken the site. No matter if it's me, if it is necessary to investigate me too," he added.

