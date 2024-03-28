JD(S) Hassan candidate Prajwal Revanna has assets worth Rs 40.85 cr

author img

By PTI

Published : 17 hours ago

JD(S) Hassan candidate Prajwal Revanna has assets worth Rs 40.85 cr

The lone JD(S) MP in Karnataka, Prajwal Revanna, has declared assets worth Rs 40.85 crore, which is a four-fold increase from 2019, according to his election affidavit.

Bengaluru: Prajwal Revanna, the lone JD(S) MP in Karnataka who has been renominated from the Hassan Lok Sabha seat, has declared assets worth Rs 40.85 crore, which is a four-fold increase from 2019, according to his election affidavit.

The 34-year-old sitting MP has declared that he has movable assets worth Rs 5.45 crore including deposits, investments, loans given to others and jewellery. He also has immovable assets worth Rs 35.84 crore. In 2019 general elections, he had declared his total assets valued at Rs 9.78 crore.

Prajwal, who is the grandson of former PM Deve Gowda, has a liability of Rs 4.49 crore and government dues of Rs 3.04 crore. Prajwal had defeated BJP's A Manju in the 2019 Lok Sabha election with a margin of over 1.40 lakh votes. This time, the Congress has fielded 31-year-old Shreyas M Patel, the grandson of former Minister late G Puttaswamy Gowda.

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Tale of Human-Penguin Friendship: 'Maruti' Finds Home & Solace at Indian Antarctic Station

Holi 2024: How Different States Celebrate the Festival of Colours in India

Explained: Election Duty Exemption - The Four Options Govt Employees Can Use

Getting Acne Even in 30s and 40s? Know All Reasons and Treatment

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.