JD(U)'s Maheshwar Hazari Resigns as Bihar Assembly Deputy Speaker

The Bihar Assembly Deputy Speaker Maheshwar Hazari tendered his resignation from the post on Wednesday. He is a second-term MLA from the reserved Kalyanpur assembly constituency.

Patna: JD(U) leader Maheshwar Hazari on Wednesday resigned from the post of deputy speaker of the Bihar assembly, the Vidhan Sabha secretariat said. According to a notification from the secretariat, Hazari's resignation came into effect from the forenoon of February 21.

Hazari, a second-term MLA from the reserved Kalyanpur assembly constituency, had been holding the deputy speaker's post since March, 2021. Talking to reporters later, the legislator asserted that he had resigned "voluntarily" and after due consultations with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who is also the party's national president.

Hazari, who is also a former minister, did not reveal the cards when he was asked about speculations of getting a cabinet berth or a party ticket for Lok Sabha polls. "I am a committed soldier of the party. I shall abide by any decision taken about me by the high command," he said. Meanwhile, Speaker Nand Kishor Yadav told the House that the election for his new deputy will take place on Friday.

"With the deputy speaker's post falling vacant, election for the same will be held on February 23. Candidates shall be required to file nomination papers by February 22," Yadav said in the post-lunch session of the assembly.

