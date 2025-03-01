Jayanagar Police Arrest Notorious Chain Snatchers Who Evaded Court For Two Years

Notorious chain snatchers Zabivuddin and Mohammad Mehtab
Bengaluru: Jayanagar police arrested two notorious chain snatchers, who had been absconding for the past two years, without appearing in court for multiple chain-snatching cases across Bengaluru.
The accused, Zabivuddin, a resident of Arekere on Bannerghatta Road, and Mohammad Mehtab of Jayanagar, had 73 and 31 cases registered against them, respectively, police said.
Declared criminals 11 times, the duo had 39 non-bailable warrants issued against them. They had been evading court appearances since 2023. Acting on specific information, police successfully apprehended them.
Zabivuddin and Mohammad, who were college classmates in Jayanagar, turned to chain snatching in 2014 to fund a luxurious lifestyle. Cases against them span 33 police station areas, including Jayanagar, JP Nagar, Vijayanagar, Banashankari, and Banaswadi. Both were earlier arrested in 2023 for chain snatching in Rajagopalnagar and Malleshwaram.
After securing bail, the accused absconded without attending court proceedings. Despite being declared convicts and facing multiple non-bailable warrants, they remained at large until their recent arrest. A police team led by Inspector Deepak conducted continuous operations leading to their capture.
To evade arrest, the duo had been living in hotels and lodges for the last two years. Zabivuddin worked as a loan lender and cheque discounter, while Mohammad earned money by transporting fish from Goa and selling it in Bengaluru. Acting on a tip-off, police raided a private hotel under the Pulakeshinagar police station limits and arrested them.
City Police Commissioner B Dayanand has commended the Jayanagar police and announced a cash reward of Rs 25,000 for the successful operation.
Read more: Bengaluru's notorious chain snatcher rides Pulsar, disappears at breakneck speed