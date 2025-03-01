ETV Bharat / state

Jayanagar Police Arrest Notorious Chain Snatchers Who Evaded Court For Two Years

Notorious chain snatchers Zabivuddin and Mohammad Mehtab

Bengaluru: Jayanagar police arrested two notorious chain snatchers, who had been absconding for the past two years, without appearing in court for multiple chain-snatching cases across Bengaluru.

The accused, Zabivuddin, a resident of Arekere on Bannerghatta Road, and Mohammad Mehtab of Jayanagar, had 73 and 31 cases registered against them, respectively, police said.

Declared criminals 11 times, the duo had 39 non-bailable warrants issued against them. They had been evading court appearances since 2023. Acting on specific information, police successfully apprehended them.

Zabivuddin and Mohammad, who were college classmates in Jayanagar, turned to chain snatching in 2014 to fund a luxurious lifestyle. Cases against them span 33 police station areas, including Jayanagar, JP Nagar, Vijayanagar, Banashankari, and Banaswadi. Both were earlier arrested in 2023 for chain snatching in Rajagopalnagar and Malleshwaram.