Jawan Suffers Bullet Injury During Firing Amid Anti-Naxal Operation In Chhattisgarh's Gariaband

Published : May 20, 2024, 10:05 AM IST

Updated : May 20, 2024, 2:34 PM IST

Jawan Suffers Bullet Injury During Firing Amid Search Operation In Chhattisgarh's Gariaband
Representational Picture (ETV Bharat/ File)

Prakash Sai, a jawan of the Special Operation Group of Odisha suffered bullet injury on his neck during firing that broke out when they went for an anti-Naxal operation in the Gariaband district. This comes after police busted a Naxalite hideout in the area and recovered three IEDs on Friday.

Gariaband: A security personnel was injured in an incident of firing near Kamarbhaudi in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband, a senior official said on Monday. The incident took place during an anti-Naxal operation undertaken by the Special Operation Group of Odisha, he added.

Prakash Sai, a native of Odisha's Navapara suffered bullet injury on the right side of his neck. He was taken to the Gariaband Hospital, from where he was referred to Raipur after first aid.

Gariaband is a Naxalite-hit area and was shot in the neck during a firing incident at the Odisha border. It is yet to be ascertained as to from which direction the bullet hit the jawan. Investigations are underway, an official said.

"The bullet has hit the right side of the jawan's neck. His condition is stable and has been referred to Raipur after initial treatment," Dr Harish Chauhan, senior doctor at the district hospital said.

This comes amid the recent faceoffs between the Naxalites and the security forces in the state. On Friday, Chhattisgarh Police busted a hideout of Naxalites and recovered three improvised explosive devices (IEDs) from a forest under Shobho police station of the district on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, a search operation was launched in the forests of Ichradi, Kodomali and Sahbinkachhar villages. The Naxalites had escaped after seeing the security forces but their belongings were recovered by the police. Three IEDs weighing three kg each were neutralised by the bomb disposal squad.

Last Updated :May 20, 2024, 2:34 PM IST

