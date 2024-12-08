ETV Bharat / state

Tribal Man Accuses Police Of Demanding Rs 5k, Rooster To Lodge Rape Case; SP Denies Charges

A man in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur alleged that Pandrapath Police sought Rs 5,000 and a rooster when he and his wife went to file a case.

The Pandrapath Chowki (police post) (ETV Bharat)
Jashpur: A man accused a police official of demanding cash and a rooster for lodging a rape case here in Chhattisgarh. However, the senior official has denied the charges terming them to be 'baseless'.

The man filed a complaint on December 6 to the superintendent of police (SP) and claimed that his wife had been raped on December 2. He said that the Pandrapath Chowki (police post) in charge, Shashimohan Singh, sought Rs 5,000 and a rooster when he and his wife went to file a case.

What Does The Complaint Say?

The complaint mentioned that the man gave Rs 500 to Singh, after which the police took his wife to a hospital in Bagicha town for a medical examination. On December 7, the couple was again sent to Bagicha to examine the woman's clothes which she was wearing on the day of the crime, the man said.

"To reach Bagicha for the examination, I was compelled to hire a vehicle for Rs 1500. The chowki in charge also took Rs 500 and a rooster which cost Rs 600," the man said. Speaking about this unfair practice, the man said that he belonged to a financially backward class, the Korwa tribe. "I got Rs 10,000 by mortgaging my land, Rs 9000 of which was spent," the man said.

What Did SP Say?

SP Shashimohan Singh said, prima facie, it seems that the man has filed the complaint after being instigated by someone.

“However, an investigation has been ordered into the allegations. On December 3, a 29-year-old married woman reached Pandrapath Chowki and complained that she was raped on December 2 night by one Ishwar alias Pandit Ghansi (27),” the SP said.

The SP said that based on the complaint, an FIR was immediately lodged under section 64 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (Whoever commits rape, shall be punished with rigorous imprisonment). The accused was arrested the next day, the SP said.

Jashpur, a tribal-dominated area, is located in the northeastern part of Chhattisgarh, and is bordered by the states of Jharkhand, Orissa, and Raigarh.

TAGGED:

