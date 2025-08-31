Jashpur Court Orders Rs 13.5 Lakh Compensation To Disabled Mason In Electric Shock Case

Jashpur: The district court in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur has delivered a historic verdict in favour of mason Anoop Bhagat, who was left 70 per cent disabled after suffering an electric shock during construction work.
The court directed house owner Savitri Bai and the state electricity distribution company to jointly pay compensation of Rs 13.5 lakh to Bhagat’s family.
The incident took place on June 23, 2020, when Anoop Bhagat, son of Jasanti Bai, a resident of Badharkona, was doing construction work at Savitri Bai's house in Chirodipa.
Anoop was seriously injured after coming in contact with the current spread in the rainwater from the electric pole near the construction site. Following the accident, he was rushed to the district hospital, where, after first aid, he was referred to Raipur when the condition worsened. The District Medical Board later declared him 70 per cent permanently disabled.
For the past four years, Anoop’s family has been battling financial and emotional distress. Anoop, the sole breadwinner after his father’s death, was supporting his mother and siblings before the accident. His mother, Jasanti Bai, said, “It was very difficult for me to fight for justice for my son in the court, but today my heart is relieved after hearing the court’s order.”
His sister Ruchi said, “Brother was our strength, but now he himself is dependent on others. I want to complete my studies and get a job soon so that I can reduce the burden on the family.”
Anoop said, “The accident and negligence have confined my life to bed. Earlier, I built a house with my own hands, but today I cannot even sit up. I have been bedridden for four years and get only a Rs 500 monthly pension from the government. This is not enough to run my treatment or my house.”
Advocate Satya Prakash Tiwari, representing the plaintiff, argued that the accident was caused by poor safety arrangements at the site and negligence by the electricity company. Accepting the arguments and evidence, the court held Savitri Bai and the electricity board accountable and ordered them to jointly compensate the victim.
