ETV Bharat / state

Jashpur Court Orders Rs 13.5 Lakh Compensation To Disabled Mason In Electric Shock Case

Jashpur: The district court in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur has delivered a historic verdict in favour of mason Anoop Bhagat, who was left 70 per cent disabled after suffering an electric shock during construction work.

The court directed house owner Savitri Bai and the state electricity distribution company to jointly pay compensation of Rs 13.5 lakh to Bhagat’s family.

The incident took place on June 23, 2020, when Anoop Bhagat, son of Jasanti Bai, a resident of Badharkona, was doing construction work at Savitri Bai's house in Chirodipa.

Anoop was seriously injured after coming in contact with the current spread in the rainwater from the electric pole near the construction site. Following the accident, he was rushed to the district hospital, where, after first aid, he was referred to Raipur when the condition worsened. The District Medical Board later declared him 70 per cent permanently disabled.

For the past four years, Anoop’s family has been battling financial and emotional distress. Anoop, the sole breadwinner after his father’s death, was supporting his mother and siblings before the accident. His mother, Jasanti Bai, said, “It was very difficult for me to fight for justice for my son in the court, but today my heart is relieved after hearing the court’s order.”