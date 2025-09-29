ETV Bharat / state

Jarkiholi Brothers Suffer Major Setback in Hukkeri Coop Polls as Ramesh Katti's Swabhimani Panel Sweeps Elections

Bengaluru: Former MP Ramesh Katti-led 'Swabhimani Panel' has swept the fiercely fought elections to the Hukkeri Rural Electricity Cooperative Society causing a huge embarrassment to politically powerful Jarkiholi brothers and former MP Annasaheb Jolle.

Riding on the 'Locals Vs Outsiders' sentiment, the Katti panel won all the 15 seats in the elections held on Sunday. The counting of votes was held late on Sunday night. The election, which could have been a non-event in the normal circumstances, grabbed the attention of the state with the entry of Jarkiholis.

For the unversed, the Jarkiholi family has three MLAs in PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi, Balachandra and Ramesh, an MLC in Lakhan and an MP in Priyanka, Satish's daughter. Unlike other political families, these brothers are strategically spread across both Congress (Satish and Priyanka) and the BJP (Ramesh and Balachandra) so that one of them will be the minister whichever party comes to power and retain the strings of Belagavi district administration in their hands.

Jarkiholis entered the society election claiming misuse of power by the Katti family. But sources close to them claim it was part of their plan to field Satish's son Rahul from Hukkeri in the 2028 assembly elections. Two months ago, they even wooed members of the society and took control of it. On his part, Ramesh painted Jarkiholis as outsiders and was successful in building an "insider versus outsiders' narrative.

At the start, it appeared Jarkiholis' appeal was gaining traction among the voters with all the four brothers-Satish, Ramesh, Balachandra and Lakhan - hitting the campaign trail. For a change, Satish, who usually does the ground work by sitting in closed doors, led the campaign of his panel.

But as the campaign progressed, the 'insider versus outsider' narrative and a feeling that Jarkiholis are trying to push Lingayats, who dominated the district politics for decades, to the sideline, gained the ground resulting in the defeat of Jarkiholis led panel.