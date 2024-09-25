ETV Bharat / state

Jarange Ends Fast Over Reservation For Marathas

author img

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

This February, the Maharashtra legislature unanimously passed a bill providing 10 per cent reservation for the Marathas in education and government jobs under a separate category, but Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange has been strict to his demand for a quota to the community under the OBC head.

Jarange Ends Fast Over Reservation For Marathas
File photo of Maratha Activist Jarange (ANI)

Jalna: Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on Wednesday ended his nine-day-old fast, his sixth in a year, to demand reservation to his community under the OBC category.

Speaking to his supporters at his native Antarwali Sarati village of Jalna district, Jarange said he had decided to call off the fast keeping in mind the sentiments of the Maratha community.

We will deal with those who have hurt the Maratha community, Jarange said. In February this year, the Maharashtra legislature unanimously passed a bill providing 10 per cent reservation for the Marathas in education and government jobs under a separate category, but Jarange has been firm on his demand for a quota to the community under the OBC head.

Jalna: Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on Wednesday ended his nine-day-old fast, his sixth in a year, to demand reservation to his community under the OBC category.

Speaking to his supporters at his native Antarwali Sarati village of Jalna district, Jarange said he had decided to call off the fast keeping in mind the sentiments of the Maratha community.

We will deal with those who have hurt the Maratha community, Jarange said. In February this year, the Maharashtra legislature unanimously passed a bill providing 10 per cent reservation for the Marathas in education and government jobs under a separate category, but Jarange has been firm on his demand for a quota to the community under the OBC head.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MARATHA QUOTA ACTIVIST JARANGEMH JARANGE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | Will Dissanayake Be The Last Executive President Of Sri Lanka?

One Wheel, One Mission: Saneed's Cycling Journey From Kanyakumari To Kashmir Against Drugs

Unversed In UNGA? Stumped By SDGs? Here's A Handy Glossary Of UN General Assembly Meeting Lingo

Corbett National Park: A Haven For Tiger Butterflies And Biodiversity

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.