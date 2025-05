ETV Bharat / state

Jarange Announces New Protest For Maratha Quota In Mumbai In August

Jalna: Activist Manoj Jarange on Sunday said he will march to Mumbai on August 29 to renew the agitation for reservation for the Maratha community.

Jarange, who has undertaken multiple hunger strikes to press the demand of reservation for the politically dominant community in government jobs and education, was speaking at Mahakala village in Ambad tehsil of the district. He urged community members to prepare for a long protest in Mumbai lasting 12 to 13 days.

The activist has been demanding reservations for Marathas under the OBC quota by recognising them as Kunbis. The Kunbis, an agrarian community, enjoy OBC reservation benefits.