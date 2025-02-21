Japanese Tourists Join Ganga Cleanliness Campaign In Varanasi's Assi Ghat

Varanasi: Namami Gange Kashi area coordinator Rajesh Shukla, who is constantly making people aware of Ganga cleanliness in Kashi, on Friday raised awareness about cleanliness at Assi Ghat here.

Under the Namami Gange Swachh Ganga Abhiyan, the Ganga Bank of Assi Ghat was cleaned. During this, the garbage was scattered on the banks of the Ganga and the steps of the ghat were taken to the dustbin. Tourists from Japan also gave the message of 'Swachh Ganga-Nirmal Ganga' and 'Sabka Saath Ho, Ganga Saaf Ho' along with the Namami Gange team.

At the Ganga Ghat, Namami Gange members raised awareness about cleanliness through loudspeakers with slogans like “If there is dirt, there is disease; if there is cleanliness, there is health” and appealed to include the idea of ​​cleanliness in one's culture. In this event, a large number of local citizens were also present, along with Japanese tourists.

Local also join Ganga cleanliness drive (ETV Bharat)

Shukla, who is also the municipal corporation cleanliness brand ambassador, said that PM Modi has given the message of cleanliness to the country and the world by cleaning the banks of the Ganga at Assi Ghat. “We have to carry forward the example of cleanliness set by PM Modi,” he said.

Shukla said that a large number of people have gathered at Assi Ghat. “Foreign tourists also joined us. We have requested everyone for cleanliness. When the banks of Ganga give us immense joy, drinking water, pilgrimage, and are also our religious faith and livelihood, then we appeal to the people to keep the banks of Ganga clean,” he added.