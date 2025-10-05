61 Samples Collected From Pigs Test Positive For JE In Chhattisgarh's Sarguja
The disease has not yet been confirmed in human beings in the district yet. But the Health Department has issued an alert.
Sarguja: As many as 61 samples collected from 120 pigs have tested positive for Japanese Encephalitis (JE) in Chhattisgarh's Sarguja district.
JE spreads with mosquito bites. It can spread among human beings through mosquito bites. Sources from the Health department said samples from 120 pigs from Ambikapur, Lundra, Batauli, Sitapur and Mainpat areas of Surguja were collected for testing on suspicion of Japanese Encephalitis.
The samples were sent to ICAR, Bengaluru for testing. The report confirmed 61 positive cases following which the Health Department of Chhattisgarh issued a warning and instructed officials to follow the Standard Operating Procedure to handle any exigency. Officials from the state's Veterinary Department, the virus generally does not harm animals but can be dangerous if it spreads to human beings.
"Samples of pigs were taken from Surguja and sent for investigation. The Health Department has issued an alert," said Deputy Director of Veterinary Services, Dr RP Shukla.
Japanese Encephalitis is a mosquito-borne viral disease which causes inflammation in human brain. It is a serious but non-vaccine preventable disease. Mosquitoes usually multiply during the rainy season. If a mosquitos bites a pig infected with JE and then bites a human, it can cause the disease. The disease does not spread from one person to another.
"There is no specific anti-viral treatment for JE. Children are vaccinated to prevent the disease. People should keep their surroundings clean and prevent mosquitoes from breeding, use mosquito nets and contact the doctor if any symptoms appear," said Epidemic Nodal Officer Dr Shailendra Gupta
The virus mostly affects children. A large number of young children die due to Japanese Encephalitis or Japanese fever in other states including Uttar Pradesh. However, it has not been confirmed in Sarguja so far.
