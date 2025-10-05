ETV Bharat / state

61 Samples Collected From Pigs Test Positive For JE In Chhattisgarh's Sarguja

Sarguja: As many as 61 samples collected from 120 pigs have tested positive for Japanese Encephalitis (JE) in Chhattisgarh's Sarguja district.

JE spreads with mosquito bites. It can spread among human beings through mosquito bites. Sources from the Health department said samples from 120 pigs from Ambikapur, Lundra, Batauli, Sitapur and Mainpat areas of Surguja were collected for testing on suspicion of Japanese Encephalitis.

The samples were sent to ICAR, Bengaluru for testing. The report confirmed 61 positive cases following which the Health Department of Chhattisgarh issued a warning and instructed officials to follow the Standard Operating Procedure to handle any exigency. Officials from the state's Veterinary Department, the virus generally does not harm animals but can be dangerous if it spreads to human beings.

"Samples of pigs were taken from Surguja and sent for investigation. The Health Department has issued an alert," said Deputy Director of Veterinary Services, Dr RP Shukla.