Japanese Disciple And Kerala Guru Keep Spirit Of Kalaripayattu Alive

Kannur: Masanobu Sato, a 74-year-old martial arts grandmaster from Japan, has been travelling thousands of miles to a quiet corner in Kundayam Koval in Kannur for the last 11 years. He comes to learn Kerala’s ancient martial art of Kalaripayattu under the guidance of Akhil Gurikkal.

Not a stranger to the disciplines of martial arts, Sato holds an 8th Dan black belt in Karate and a 9th Dan in Kobudo while serving as the chief of a Tenbukan Dojo Association. Yet, despite his global reputation, he finds himself humbled each time he steps into the earthen Kalari ground in Kerala. This is not a sightseeing trip or a cultural experiment but a disciple’s journey.

Akhil Gurikkal (left) and Masanobu Sato (right) (ETV Bharat)

Sato claims to have been amazed by the rhythms of Kalaripayattu and feels that it can compete with any other martial art in the world. “There is a lot to learn from here. Although taking the step towards Kalari was not easy, the support of the guru and his disciples helped me," he said. However, he feels that this art does not receive enough attention in Kerala.

Sato was introduced to Kalaripayattu through social media, and what began as curiosity quickly grew into a deep commitment. He initially trained under Narayan Guru and Babu Guru. The passing of Narayan Guru brought him to Akhil, one of Narayan’s most trusted disciples. Since then, Sato has continued his learning with Akhil without interruption.

Sato arrives at Akhil’s home on every Onam and Vishu to train in the Vattayanthirippu style, also known as Malakka Kalari, a northern Kalari tradition rooted in Payyannur. It is a system known for its fluid, daring movements and rare techniques, many of which are slowly disappearing from mainstream practice.

During his training, the old master moves with startling speed and precision. He jumps, lands, blocks, kicks and turns, his body responding like clockwork, unaffected by age. He knows nothing of Kerala's folk martial art heroes like Unniyarcha, Aromal Chekavar, or Thacholi Othenan, but his dedication rivals that of any native practitioner.