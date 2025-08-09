Over 100 Japanese Devotees Take 'Paal Kudam' At Palani Murugan Temple

Palani: Japanese devotees dressed in Tamil traditional attire took milk pots or 'paal kudam' to Palani Murugan Temple in the Dindigul district of Tamil Nadu.

Palani Thandayuthabani Swamy Temple is one of the famous Murugan temples in Tamil Nadu. This temple is the third of the six houses of Murugan. A large number of devotees from not only Tamil Nadu but also from various states and foreign countries visit this temple for worshipping Lord Murugan.

Furthermore, devotees wear garlands and observe fasts in the months of Karthigai, Margazhi and Thai and undertake a foot pilgrimage. In that regard, various special pujas have been taking place at the temple since the beginning of the month of Aadi. A large number of devotees have been visiting this temple every day.

This morning, more than a hundred Murugan devotees from Japan performed special pujas and worshipped at the Pulipani Ashram on the North Giri Road at the foot of Palani Hill. Later, they took milk pots and went to the ThiruAvinanKudi Murugan Temple as a Girivalam. There, they paid their vows by anointing Murugan with milk.

Earlier, this Vel Theertha Yatra was inaugurated by the Pulipani Yatra Swamigal Srimad Bokar Palani Atheenam. The devotees undertook the Yatra under the leadership of the Japanese Shiva Atheenam Srilasree Palkumpa Gurumuni Swamigal. In this, everyone wore traditional Tamil attire, dhoti and shirt, and carried milk pots. This milk pot procession of Japanese Murugan devotees impressed everyone.

Subsequently, these Japanese devotees plan to visit the six houses of Lord Murugan and perform pujas for world peace. Some members of this Japanese group also participated in the 'Murugar Bhaktar Conference' earlier held in Palani.