Japanese Delegation Reviews Works Under Smart City Project In Thane

An aerial view of Upvan Lake Garden illuminates with lights during the Sanskruti Arts Festival, in Thane on Friday. ( ANI )

Thane: A delegation from Japan reviewed works under the smart city project in Maharashtra's Thane and discussed potential technological collaborations, a civic official said on Saturday.

As per a release issued by the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), the delegation's visit on Friday was part of an initiative under the Japan-India Smart City Cooperation Platform (JISCOP), which aims to facilitate knowledge sharing and technological assistance between the two nations about sustainable urban development.

The Japanese delegation representing Nomura Research Institute included Chief Project Architect Aya Honda and India's representative Varsha Gupta, who held discussions with Thane Smart City CEO and Additional Commissioner of Thane Municipal Corporation, Sandeep Malvi.

Officials reviewed the progress of the Smart City initiatives, focusing on completed projects, ongoing developments, and potential areas where Japanese expertise could help in technological advancements, the release said.