Tech Gift From Japan: UP's Farmers Will Now Cultivate Cherry Tomatoes Without Soil, Less Water

Kanpur: Farmers of Uttar Pradesh will now be able to cultivate cherry tomatoes without soil using Japan's make film farming technology.

In a research conducted some time back at the Department of Vegetables (Centre of Excellence) of Chandrashekhar Azad University of Agriculture and Technology in Kanpur, scientists got excellent results in cultivating cherry tomatoes using the advanced technology.

A few days back, Japanese experts and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's economic advisor Dr KV Raju had been apprised of the research and its findings.

Agricultural scientist of CSA University Dr Rajeev said he had cultivated cherry-tomatoes in his farm using the technology a year back. Dr Rajeev said the cultivation technology used 75 per cent less water. "The crop can be easily grown even in desert and gravel-rocky land," he said.