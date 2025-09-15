ETV Bharat / state

Tech Gift From Japan: UP's Farmers Will Now Cultivate Cherry Tomatoes Without Soil, Less Water

In a research conducted at CSA University of Agriculture and Technology in Kanpur, scientists got excellent results in cultivating cherry tomatoes using the advanced technology.

Farmers of Uttar Pradesh will now be able to cultivate cherry tomatoes without soil using Japan's make film farming technology.
Cherry tomatoes grown using Japan's make film farming technology (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 15, 2025 at 5:10 PM IST

Kanpur: Farmers of Uttar Pradesh will now be able to cultivate cherry tomatoes without soil using Japan's make film farming technology.

In a research conducted some time back at the Department of Vegetables (Centre of Excellence) of Chandrashekhar Azad University of Agriculture and Technology in Kanpur, scientists got excellent results in cultivating cherry tomatoes using the advanced technology.

A few days back, Japanese experts and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's economic advisor Dr KV Raju had been apprised of the research and its findings.

Agricultural scientist of CSA University Dr Rajeev said he had cultivated cherry-tomatoes in his farm using the technology a year back. Dr Rajeev said the cultivation technology used 75 per cent less water. "The crop can be easily grown even in desert and gravel-rocky land," he said.

Farmers of Uttar Pradesh will now be able to cultivate cherry tomatoes without soil using Japan's make film farming technology.
Scientists at the research lab (ETV Bharat)

Dr Rajeev said the biggest advantage of the compound GABA used in Japan to grow tomatoes is that it does not cause the plant to wilt. When the cherry tomatoes were tested for sweetness, it was found that it more than normal tomatoes.

Dr Anand Singh, Vice Chancellor of CSA University, said a model farm will be prepared in the university campus soon by Japanese experts. Companies from Japan have been communicating with the experts of CSA University.

Farmers of Uttar Pradesh will now be able to cultivate cherry tomatoes without soil using Japan's make film farming technology
Scientists explaining the technology at the University (ETV Bharat)

Dr Rajeev said that without the help of soil, farmers will be able to cultivate cherry tomatoes using special polythene sheets. "These sheets are made of hydrogen membrane. The Japanese experts will provide the sheets to the CSA University at no cost for two years," he informed.

The sheet is laid on an area of ​​1 to 2,000 square meters. "Below this sheet is a sheet of thermocol. The cocopeat is placed on a special polythene sheet and the plants are sown on it," he said.

Bundi’s Centre Of Excellence For Vegetables Provides Affordable Saplings For Fields And Kitchen Gardens

