Janmashtami : The Divine Connection of Brij in Rajasthan to Char Dhams in Uttarakhand

A story of divine intervention that transcends across boundaries where Lord Ram manifested the four Dhams in the Kaman area of Deeg district in Rajasthan.

Deeg (Rajasthan): The Brij region in Rajasthan is bursting with celebration as devotees commemorate Lord Krishna's birth anniversary. Interestingly, the area is also closely tied to the concept of Char Dham, similar to the revered pilgrimage sites in Uttarakhand.

Located about 55 km from Bharatpur, in the Kaman Brij area, it is believed that paying a visit to the Char Dhams in this region yields the same spiritual benefits as visiting the Char Dhams in Uttarakhand. According to Pandit Premi Sharma, in the ancient era of Dwapar, it was Lord Krishna's parents, Nand Baba and mother Yashoda, who expressed their desire to embark on a Char Dham Yatra once their beloved Krishna grew up.

Despite Lord Krishna's concern about their old age and the difficulty of the journey, their determination to embark on the journey led to the remarkable journey. In response to Nand Baba and Mata Yashoda's wish to visit the four Dhams, Lord Krishna manifested the four Dhams – Gangotri, Yamunotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath – as well as Laxman Jhula and Neelkanth Mahadev in the Kaman area of Deeg district.

This divine intervention led to an influx of visitors from the Brij area and beyond, with the Gods and Goddesses themselves descending to assume human forms and paying a visit to the four Dhams. Furthermore, through Yogmaya's mystical power, a stunning portrayal of the four Dhams of Uttarakhand emerged in the Brij area.

This tradition continues today, drawing thousands of devotees who believe that visiting the Char Dhams of Brij yields the same spiritual merits as visiting the four Dhams of Uttarakhand, particularly benefiting elderly individuals who may find it challenging to undertake the journey to the original Char Dhams.

CHAR DHAM OF BRIJ

