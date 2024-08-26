ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh Govts To Construct 'Krishna Gaman Path': Bhajanlal Sharma

Bharatpur (Rajasthan): The governments of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh will jointly construct 'Krishna Gaman Path' from Lord Krishna's birthplace to Ujjain where he received his education.

This was announced by Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, who came to visit Shrinathji in Poonchri ka Lautha in Deeg district, on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami today. He said that all places of mythological importance and temples falling on this route will be developed.

After reaching Govardhan, Sharma first visited the Mukut Mukharvind temple, where he offered his prayers. After this, he visited the temple of Shrinathji in Poonchri and performed a puja there.

Sharma said that the governments of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh have taken a big decision on the occasion of Lord Krishna's birth anniversary.

"Both the governments will soon construct 'Krishna Gaman Path'. Lord Krishna had travelled from his birthplace Mathura to receive education at Sandipan Guru's ashram in Ujjain via Bharatpur, Kota and Jhalawar. All places of mythological significance and temples falling on this route will be developed," Sharma said.