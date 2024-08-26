Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh Govts To Construct 'Krishna Gaman Path': Bhajanlal Sharma

Bharatpur (Rajasthan): The governments of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh will jointly construct 'Krishna Gaman Path' from Lord Krishna's birthplace to Ujjain where he received his education.
This was announced by Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, who came to visit Shrinathji in Poonchri ka Lautha in Deeg district, on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami today. He said that all places of mythological importance and temples falling on this route will be developed.
After reaching Govardhan, Sharma first visited the Mukut Mukharvind temple, where he offered his prayers. After this, he visited the temple of Shrinathji in Poonchri and performed a puja there.
Sharma said that the governments of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh have taken a big decision on the occasion of Lord Krishna's birth anniversary.
"Both the governments will soon construct 'Krishna Gaman Path'. Lord Krishna had travelled from his birthplace Mathura to receive education at Sandipan Guru's ashram in Ujjain via Bharatpur, Kota and Jhalawar. All places of mythological significance and temples falling on this route will be developed," Sharma said.
CM had reached Govardhan with his family and performed abhishek and puja at Mukut Mukharvind temple. Then he went to Poonchri ka Lautha and had darshan of Shrinath ji.
Minister of State for Home Jawahar Singh Bedham, Deeg Kumher MLA Dr. Shailesh Singh and administrative officers were also present on the occasion.
Sharma will reach Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh today and have darshan of Mahakal. After this, he will go to the ashram of Sandipan Guru, where Lord Krishna took his lessons.
Read more
Krishna Janmashtami Celebrations: Devotees Flocked to Mathura, Vrindan And Other Temples Across Country