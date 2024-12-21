ETV Bharat / state

Janhit Dal Announces First List Of Candidates For Delhi Assembly Election 2025

The list including five former bus marshals was issued by Janhit Dal's National President Anshuman Joshi.

Bus marshals protest against Delhi government
Bus marshals protest against Delhi government (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

New Delhi: The Anshumman Joshi led Janhit Dal on Saturday released the first list of candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly Election 2025 including five former bus marshals.

Janhit Dal's National President Anshuman Joshi unveiled the list of candidates today morning. The inclusion of former bus marshals in the candidates list underscores the party's stand that bus marshals and civil defense employees had been neglected for years.

The Janhit Dal Candidates List
In the Janhit Dal list of candidates for the Delhi Assembly polls includes former bus marshals---Dhyanmo Devi from Jarela assembly, Praveen Kumar from Mundka assembly, Lalit Meena from Mustafabad assembly, Aditya Rai from New Delhi assembly and Anil Kumar from Burari assembly, and Rakesh Tyagi Srivastava from Timarpur assembly segment.

Janhit Dal Announces First List Of Candidates For Delhi Assembly Election 2025
Janhit Dal Announces First List Of Candidates For Delhi Assembly Election 2025 (ETV Bharat)

The welfare of Delhi's bus marshals and civil defence employees is turning out to be an electoral issue in the upcoming Delhi polls. On social media and public forums, leaders of these communities are accusing the Delhi government of the “injustice” meted out to them.

Bus marshal Mukesh said that "someone in every house knows in detail that the case of bus marshals and civil defence employees is pending for years. Now the time has come to give 'vote ki choat'(vote loss) to the leaders."

Impact on Delhi politics
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has so far relied on the support of the working class and government employees of Delhi, may face criticism on the issue of bus marshals. This move of Janhit Dal can change the electoral equation by getting the support of bus marshals and civil defense employees.

