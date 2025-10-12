ETV Bharat / state

JD(U) Finalises List Of Bihar Poll Candidates, May Drop Four Sitting MLAs

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) has finalised its candidates for "all the seats" it will be contesting in the upcoming assembly polls and may drop four sitting MLAs, a senior party leader said.

The senior JD(U) leader, on condition of anonymity, said that the party was likely to contest 103 of the 243 seats in the state assembly, though a formal announcement will be made "at an appropriate time" by senior leaders of the NDA.

"The seats which we would be contesting have been identified. Respective candidates have also been finalised. Four non-performing sitting MLAs will be replaced with fresh faces. A new candidate will also be fielded in the Parbatta seat in Khagaria, where our MLA Sanjeev Kumar last week crossed over to the RJD. The same will happen in Rupauli assembly constituency, where our multiple-term former MLA Bima Bharti has sided with the opposition parties," the JD(U) leader said.

Assembly seats where four non-performing MLAs will be replaced come under Bhagalpur, Nawada and Banka districts, the leader said. "A decision in this regard has been taken based on the feedback received from the electorate of their respective constituencies. Our central leadership had already made it clear that non-performing MLAs will not be repeated in the coming polls," the leader said.