Jana Sena Party MLAs Offer Prayers At Murugan Temples In Tamil Nadu For Indian Army, PM Modi

Palani/Thanjavur: More than a hundred Jana Sena party members, including MLAs, offered prayers at the Murugan temples in Palani and Swamimalai in Tamil Nadu to seek divine strength for the army and the country's leadership. Pakistani terrorists opened fire on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, killing 26 people. Following this, the Indian Army attacked and destroyed nine terrorist camps in Pakistan.

In this backdrop, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan had announced that special prayers would be held at the Murugan temples in the six battalion homes in Tamil Nadu to seek divine grace and spiritual strength for the Indian army and the leadership of the country.

Following this, more than a hundred Jana Sena party workers, led by Kakinada MLA Bandham Venkateswara Rao (Nanaji), from the Jana Sena party, visited the Palani Murugan Temple, the third battalion headquarters, on Tuesday. The Jana Sena party workers, who had darshan at the Palani Murugan Temple, offered prayers to the Indian Army and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and received prasad.

Addressing the media, Kakinada MLA Bandham Venkateswara said, “As per the guidance of Jana Sena Party leader and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, prayers were offered at the six temples of Lord Muruga in Tamil Nadu. The strength of our army was made known to the world through ‘Operation Sindoor’ carried out by the Indian Army to eradicate terrorism.

Realising that our soldiers deployed in important border areas like Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan and Gujarat need mental strength and divine grace, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan had said that special worship would be offered at Murugan temples in Tamil Nadu on behalf of the Jana Sena Party, emphasizing the belief that “nation is first - politics, everything else comes second”, emphasizing that the nation is God,” the MLA said.