Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan Declares Assets Worth Rs 164.53 Cr, Files Nomination from Pithapuram

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh): Jana Sena founder and actor Pawan Kalyan has declared that his family has assets, both movable and immovable, worth Rs 164.53 crore even as his income for the last four years stood at nearly Rs 60 crore. According to an affidavit filed with the election authorities, the actor-turned-politician has liabilities to the tune of Rs 65.77 crore. Kalyan's family, including his four dependent children, have movable assets worth Rs 46.17 crore and immovable assets worth Rs 118.36 crore.

He had shown a loss of Rs 1.10 crore in the Income Tax returns for the year 2018-19. Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday filed his nomination from the Pithapuram Assembly segment in Andhra Pradesh. As part of a seat-sharing deal among NDA partners, the TDP was allocated 144 Assembly and 17 Lok Sabha seats while BJP will contest six Lok Sabha and 10 Assembly seats. As part of the deal, Jana Sena will contest two Lok Sabha and 21 Assembly seats.

How many cars does Pawan have?

Pawan has a total of 11 vehicles, including a bike, a pick-up truck and nine cars. Pawan bought a Harley David sun bike in 2010. At that time, the price of that bike was Rs 32.66 lakhs. After that in 2011, Pawan bought an R Class 360 model Mercedes Benz car for Rs 72.95 lakhs. In 2014, S8 model Scorpio of Mahindra Company was bought for Rs 13.82 lakhs. In 2021, a Tata Yodha pickup truck was bought with Rs 9.19 lakhs. It is noteworthy that this is the lowest price among the vehicles owned by Pawan. In 2021, Pawan bought an S Class 560 model Benz car for Rs 2.42 crore. In 2022, the Range Rover Sports car was bought for RS 5.47 crore. This is the most valuable vehicle purchased by Pawan. Pawan Kalyan bought six cars in 2022.

Pawan bought a Jeep Wrangler car worth Rs 71.54 lakhs and then two more Mahindra company's Scorpio S11 model cars. The value of each is Rs 23.49 lakhs disclosed by Pawan in the nomination papers. The Jana Sena chief owns 11 vehicles, including a Harley Davidson bike and Range Rover, worth over Rs 14 crore, according to the affidavit.

Elections for the 175-member Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh are scheduled for May 13 and counting of votes will be held on June 4.

Pawan Kalyan filed nomination

Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan has filed nominations for the Pithapuram Assembly constituency of the Kakinada district. He exuded confidence that the NDA alliance would win the elections. He said that all problems would be solved once the coalition government came to power. Earlier, Pawan left his house in Chebrolu of Gollaprolu mandal and took out a massive rally to file his nomination. Youths, TDP and BJP workers participated in the Jana Sena rally in large numbers.

