ETV Bharat / state

Jan Suraaj Party To Go For Equitable Distribution Of Tickets Among Bihar Communities

Patna: The Jan Suraaj Party has decided to give tickets to candidates of various communities in accordance with their population strength apart from the promise made to field 40 minority and women candidates each. This was stated by the party's national president Uday Kumar Singh in a chat with ETV Bharat. Singh said that 70 candidates will be from the extremely backward castes.

Singh also expressed his reservations about the politics of coalitions in the country and states. He said, "Why couldn't an honest and intelligent Prime Minister like Dr Manmohan Singh work to his optimum capacity? Because he was running a coalition government."

"The parties should go to the people individually and look for allies only after the results are declared to form the government," he said while pointing out that what Bihar has been witnessing in the name of coalition government (gathbandhan) is 'thagbandhan' (coming together of cheats).

He said that in the event of no party getting a majority in the forthcoming elections, his party would then ponder over whom to support in the public interest since it is the people who share the cost of elections. He said that his party wants a government that can improve Bihar and generate jobs there.

Claiming that Prashant Kishor who is the face of the Jan Suraaj Party in Bihar understands the pulse of the people better than anyone else, Singh said that Kishor's recent statement on letting his MLAs free to support anyone in case the party does not come in majority is being wrongly interpreted.

"What he means is that we will start our struggle afresh. The party will definitely keep its legislators close and intact since they have become victorious because of the support of the people," he underlined.