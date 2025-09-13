Jan Suraaj Party To Go For Equitable Distribution Of Tickets Among Bihar Communities
Party leader Uday Kumar Singh says communities will get representation according to their population
Published : September 13, 2025
Updated : September 13, 2025 at 8:39 PM IST
Patna: The Jan Suraaj Party has decided to give tickets to candidates of various communities in accordance with their population strength apart from the promise made to field 40 minority and women candidates each. This was stated by the party's national president Uday Kumar Singh in a chat with ETV Bharat. Singh said that 70 candidates will be from the extremely backward castes.
Singh also expressed his reservations about the politics of coalitions in the country and states. He said, "Why couldn't an honest and intelligent Prime Minister like Dr Manmohan Singh work to his optimum capacity? Because he was running a coalition government."
"The parties should go to the people individually and look for allies only after the results are declared to form the government," he said while pointing out that what Bihar has been witnessing in the name of coalition government (gathbandhan) is 'thagbandhan' (coming together of cheats).
He said that in the event of no party getting a majority in the forthcoming elections, his party would then ponder over whom to support in the public interest since it is the people who share the cost of elections. He said that his party wants a government that can improve Bihar and generate jobs there.
Claiming that Prashant Kishor who is the face of the Jan Suraaj Party in Bihar understands the pulse of the people better than anyone else, Singh said that Kishor's recent statement on letting his MLAs free to support anyone in case the party does not come in majority is being wrongly interpreted.
"What he means is that we will start our struggle afresh. The party will definitely keep its legislators close and intact since they have become victorious because of the support of the people," he underlined.
Stating that the Jan Suraaj Party is not fighting anyone, he claimed, "We do not consider anyone as our rival. We are approaching the people of Bihar directly and telling them that we want to create a new system with their support and if they also want the same, they should join us in this endeavour."
Taking potshots at the tenure of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of Janata Dal (United), he said that even a good medicine is dumped in the dustbin if it is not used till its date of expiry. "Consuming it after the date of expiry is harmful for health. In the same way the political leaders also have a date of expiry. While pharmaceutical companies keep on making new batches of the same medicine, this is not the case with political parties."
"JDU has no other face other than Nitish Kumar and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) used to have Sushil Modi but no other face as well," Singh said.
Replying to a query on the allegations that his party was in the fray only to eat into votes of others, he said that the Jan Suraaj Party is now in a position to damage both the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) as well as Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc.
Singh announced that neither he nor his son would be contesting the polls. He also underlined that Prashant Kishor who is better known as PK remains the face of the party.