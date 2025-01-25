ETV Bharat / state

Jammu's Maulana Azad Stadium To Host Main Republic Day Function In J&K

Jammu: The winter capital of Jammu and Kashmir is all set to host the main function of the Republic Day celebration inside Maulana Azad Stadium, where Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will unfurl the national flag and inspect the parade. After seven long years, elected Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah will also participate in the function.

Security for the 76th Republic Day celebrations has been beefed up in and around MA Stadium, whereas checkpoints have been established in different areas of Jammu city. The security wing of the Jammu and Kashmir police has taken over control of the stadium, and they are being assisted by paramilitary forces to maintain security.

The function will begin, around 9 am, and entry points for the general public have been established from different sides; after proper checking and frisking, people will be allowed to enter the stadium.

In the function, the parade will consist of men and women contingents from the Army, BSF, CRPF, JKP, JKAP, IRP, SSB, NCC cadets, Bharat Scouts and Guides, ex-servicemen, J&K Forest Protection Force, UTDRF, JK Fire & Emergency Services, and school students.