Jammu's Maulana Azad Stadium To Host Main Republic Day Function In J&K

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to unfurl the tricolour in the presence of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah

File photo showing urfurling of tricolour at MA Stadium in Jammu (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team

Published : Jan 25, 2025, 5:59 PM IST

Jammu: The winter capital of Jammu and Kashmir is all set to host the main function of the Republic Day celebration inside Maulana Azad Stadium, where Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will unfurl the national flag and inspect the parade. After seven long years, elected Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah will also participate in the function.

Security for the 76th Republic Day celebrations has been beefed up in and around MA Stadium, whereas checkpoints have been established in different areas of Jammu city. The security wing of the Jammu and Kashmir police has taken over control of the stadium, and they are being assisted by paramilitary forces to maintain security.

The function will begin, around 9 am, and entry points for the general public have been established from different sides; after proper checking and frisking, people will be allowed to enter the stadium.

In the function, the parade will consist of men and women contingents from the Army, BSF, CRPF, JKP, JKAP, IRP, SSB, NCC cadets, Bharat Scouts and Guides, ex-servicemen, J&K Forest Protection Force, UTDRF, JK Fire & Emergency Services, and school students.

Pipe and brass bands of BSF, the Army, JKAP, and school students will play their tunes, whereas artists from Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art Culture and Languages and school children will present a cultural program featuring theme-based presentations depicting national integration, unity in diversity, harmony, and the composite culture of Jammu Kashmir UT, besides featuring patriotic songs, folk music, and dance.

Tableaux on themes celebrating the cultural diversity of J&K, PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojna, Swarnim Bharat Ki Virasat: Sahkar se Vikas, the Fit India movement, and the war against drugs will highlight initiatives and achievements of the government.

Like every year, the main feature of the program will be the daredevil acts by Jammu and Kashmir police personnel.

