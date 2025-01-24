ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Women Stitch Tricolours, Distribute Free Amid Low Demand

A group of women in Jammu’s remote village stitch and distribute tricolours ahead of Republic Day, uniting communities and promoting patriotism despite market challenges.

A group of women in Jammu display tricolours (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team

Published : Jan 24, 2025, 8:12 PM IST

Jammu: Amid declining market demand for national flags this year, a group of women in this district of Jammu and Kashmir, particularly from Bishnah’s Kanhal village, have taken it upon themselves to distribute the tricolour flags for free.

Led by 39-year-old Anita Baru, the head of a stitching centre here, the Hindu and Muslim women have been diligently crafting national flags as a gesture of patriotism and social service ahead of Republic Day.

Year after year, under Anita’s leadership, the dedicated group has contributed to the national spirit by stitching these symbols of pride. These women at the stitching centre learnt the art of stitching, which took a patriotic turn when they started making national flags. Since then, the group has tirelessly created thousands of flags, marking the celebrations on the eve of January 26.

A team of 11 women is currently stitching flags in Kanhal, and they claim to have produced thousands so far. These women expressed their satisfaction, stating that the team finds joy in their patriotic contribution and benefits them financially. “We are making national flags, and a government scheme also helps us procure materials for flag stitching,” Razia Begum, a member of the group, said.

However, these women have faced challenges this year in selling flags due to low market demand. In response, they have decided to distribute the flags free of cost to encourage people to unfurl the tricolour at their homes.

“We are doing it as a social service this year, to distribute the national flag among poor people who can’t buy it from the market,” said Razia Begum. “I never thought I would stitch something that is a symbol of national pride. Our flags will be atop homes across Jammu, and I will be happy to see it unfurling.”

