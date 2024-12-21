ETV Bharat / state

Jammu University Gets A++ NAAC Accreditation; VC Calls It 'Historic'

Jammu: The University of Jammu has been awarded A++ accreditation by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), making it the first university in Jammu and Kashmir to achieve this distinction. The Vice-Chancellor Professor Umesh Rai termed it “historic”.

Professor Rai stated that with this accreditation, the university would be eligible for grants of up to Rs 100 crore.

Yesterday, NAAC issued the updated list of accredited institutions, with the University of Jammu receiving an A++ grade and a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 3.72.

“This is another remarkable achievement for the university, reinforcing its position as ranked 50th by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF). Jammu University (JU) has made history by earning the A++ accreditation. Of the eight universities that received A++, JU stands fourth with a CGPA of 3.72,” the VC said.

Following the announcement, senior officials of the university gathered to celebrate the accomplishment and addressed a press conference to thank Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

“I express my gratitude to LG Manoj Sinha for his visionary leadership and support, as well as the trust he has placed in the university. Under his guidance, the university has reached several milestones. I would also like to thank CM Omar Abdullah for his support.” Professor Rai said.

The Vice-Chancellor emphasized that this achievement was made possible by the collective efforts of students, faculty, and staff, whose cooperation and responses to the NAAC team were highly appreciated.