Jammu-Srinagar Highway Blockade Exposes Cracks In NHAI’s Engineering
Experts believe that the "wrong" realignment of the vital Srinagar-Jammu highway aimed at easing travel, has exposed the thoroughfare to landslides triggered by heavy rains.
Published : September 25, 2025 at 6:13 PM IST
Srinagar: The recent closure of the Srinagar-Jammu highway (44) for three weeks due to landslides caused losses to the apple industry in Kashmir, evoking sharp criticism against the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) for its engineering and lack of expert consultation for the highway expansion and realignment.
The 277 kilometer highway, which snakes along the foot of the young and fragile Himalayan mountains from Banihal to Udhampur, was realigned, reconstructed in 2014, with widening of the existing stretches, expanding and construction of a dozen tunnels from Banihal to Udhampur. This reconstruction cut the arduous journey of 12 hours into 5 hours as the NHAI built two large tunnels by digging the hill slopes.
Being the only major road connecting the Kashmir valley and the rest of the country, the closure of the highway causes losses to trade, cancellation of important assignments for employees, students and other social interactions. The alternate connectivity- Mughal road between Shopian and Rajouri- faces the same issue of closure due to weather related events.
The NH44 highway would usually remain shut for winter months due to snow accumulation and smaller landslides between Banihal to Ramban stretch. The stretch has largely been realigned into a four-lane, bypassing the old and narrow stretch through the residential and market area of Banihal and Ramban. But new challenges have emerged during summer months, particularly during rainy seasons, between Ramban and Udhampur stretch where landslides are a daily occurrence.
Before the August 26 landslides at Tharad in Udhampur district that shut the highway for over 20 days, in April this year and in 2017, the flash floods and landslides in Ramban town shut the only road connectivity between Kashmir and Jammu for days together. Dozens of trucks were stuck in the debris and mud caused by the landslides, which took their owners two months to remove and repair.
The blockade of the highway due to natural calamities like landslides, flash floods has evoked sharp reactions from geologists who question its design and realignment along the young, fragile Himalayas.
G M Bhat, a geologist who taught Geology in University of Jammu and has written on the geology of the Highway, told ETV Bharat that the planning of the highway construction was “wrong”. He said the construction agencies made vertical cuts and huge excavations on high angle slopes.
Bhat said that due to the unplanned construction and ignoring geological studies, the blockage due to the landslides is an “everlasting problem”.
Vinay Kumar Pandey, who has authored research papers on causes of the landslides on the highway, said the highway is constructed on the fragile Himalayan hills which have high slopes that are prone to landslides.
“These Himalayan slopes are very high, between 70 to 80 degrees, with jointed rocks where tectonic activity is high. The cutting and excavation disturbed the rocks that created more vulnerability for landslides,” said Pandey, who is Founder and Director of Mumbai based GEOSP Engineers and Consultant.
He said Himalayas are fragile so they require unique methods for road construction than in plateaued places in India. “No proper study was done before the construction. The agencies used the same methods of construction, excavation and planning as they used in other plain states where the geography is entirely different from the Himalayas in Kashmir.”
He said the NHAI should have avoided construction along the landslide areas and bypassed those areas by building long-span bridges and tunnels. “Landslides are a recurrent problem on the highway; no temporary protection measure can help in their mitigation,” he said.
But the NHAI says it did not ignore the consultation from experts while going ahead for highway construction. Shubham Yadav, Project Director, NHAI (Qazigund-Udhampur stretch) said the construction of the Qazigund-Udhampur highway stretch was approved in 2014 by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs which includes all relevant ministries, including the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.
“No such project gets approval without detailed consultation with experts from multiple fields, including environmental and geological domains,” he told ETV Bharat.
Yadav said extreme natural events occur at those places where no construction is happening, referring and citing the example of Chasoti cloudburst in Kishtwar. He said the highway is constructed along the young, fragile himalayan mountains in Kashmir where natural calamities will occur and cause destruction even “if we have not done any cutting for the highway”.
Yadav said that the NHAI cannot prevent large scale damage due to landlines and cloudbursts to the highway. “These are natural phenomena, but we restore the damaged parts wherever damage happens. We can do realignments wherever it is possible by viaducts or other measures,” he said.
Regarding the Tharad stretch in Udhampur where landslides have buried the four-lane highway for nearly 200 meters, he said that the NHIA has paved the surface into two-lanes on the muddy surface. “We are planning to construct a viaduct, but it will take time. Till then, we will use this pavement,” he said.
