ETV Bharat / state

Jammu-Srinagar Highway Blockade Exposes Cracks In NHAI’s Engineering

Srinagar: The recent closure of the Srinagar-Jammu highway (44) for three weeks due to landslides caused losses to the apple industry in Kashmir, evoking sharp criticism against the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) for its engineering and lack of expert consultation for the highway expansion and realignment.

The 277 kilometer highway, which snakes along the foot of the young and fragile Himalayan mountains from Banihal to Udhampur, was realigned, reconstructed in 2014, with widening of the existing stretches, expanding and construction of a dozen tunnels from Banihal to Udhampur. This reconstruction cut the arduous journey of 12 hours into 5 hours as the NHAI built two large tunnels by digging the hill slopes.

Being the only major road connecting the Kashmir valley and the rest of the country, the closure of the highway causes losses to trade, cancellation of important assignments for employees, students and other social interactions. The alternate connectivity- Mughal road between Shopian and Rajouri- faces the same issue of closure due to weather related events.

A bridge under construction along the Srinagar-Jammu highway (ETV Bharat)

The NH44 highway would usually remain shut for winter months due to snow accumulation and smaller landslides between Banihal to Ramban stretch. The stretch has largely been realigned into a four-lane, bypassing the old and narrow stretch through the residential and market area of Banihal and Ramban. But new challenges have emerged during summer months, particularly during rainy seasons, between Ramban and Udhampur stretch where landslides are a daily occurrence.

Before the August 26 landslides at Tharad in Udhampur district that shut the highway for over 20 days, in April this year and in 2017, the flash floods and landslides in Ramban town shut the only road connectivity between Kashmir and Jammu for days together. Dozens of trucks were stuck in the debris and mud caused by the landslides, which took their owners two months to remove and repair.

The blockade of the highway due to natural calamities like landslides, flash floods has evoked sharp reactions from geologists who question its design and realignment along the young, fragile Himalayas.

G M Bhat, a geologist who taught Geology in University of Jammu and has written on the geology of the Highway, told ETV Bharat that the planning of the highway construction was “wrong”. He said the construction agencies made vertical cuts and huge excavations on high angle slopes.

Bhat said that due to the unplanned construction and ignoring geological studies, the blockage due to the landslides is an “everlasting problem”.