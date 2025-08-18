Jammu-Srinagar Highway Shut For Traffic Following Landslides, Shooting Stone In Ramban

Ramban/Jammu: Heavy rains triggered multiple landslides and shooting stones along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Ramban district, leading to its closure early Monday, officials said.
According to the J-K Traffic Police Department, heavy rains are still going on along the highway, with all types of vehicular movement having been stopped.
It said that traffic was plying normally on Mughal and Sinthan roads, but commuters are advised to follow lane discipline as overtaking will cause congestion. The traffic department further advised people not to travel until the weather improves and the road is cleared.
Heavy rains have triggered landslides on the national highway near Sharda Mata temple in Udhampur district, besides Monkey Morh and the Maroog area of Ramban district. Men and machines are working to clear the highway of blockades and make it trafficable, they said.
Search on for missing persons in Kishtwar
Amid heavy rains, a large-scale search and rescue operation to trace those buried under debris in the Kishtwar cloudburst continued on the fifth day on Monday.
Despite the downpour, rescue teams donned raincoats and sifted through the rubble at multiple locations using machinery, earth movers, sniffer dogs and their hands.
A cloudburst struck Chisoti, a far-flung village in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir en route to the Machail Mata temple, on August 14, killing 61 people, including three CISF personnel and one Special Police Officer, and leaving over 100 others injured.
The number of missing people has been reported as around 50 after a fresh revision of the list.
The annual Machail Mata yatra, which began on July 25 and was scheduled to conclude on September 5, remained suspended for the fifth consecutive day on Sunday.
The flash floods triggered by the cloudburst left a trail of destruction, flattening a makeshift market, a langar site for the annual Machail Mata yatra, and damaging 16 houses and government buildings, three temples, four water mills, and a 30-metre-long bridge, besides over a dozen vehicles.
The joint teams of police, army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), CISF, Border Roads Organisation (BRO), civil administration, and local volunteers are engaged in the rescue efforts.
Army engineers on Sunday built a Bailey bridge over Chisoti nullah, providing much-needed connectivity to the village and the Machail Mata shrine. The army has also inducted a couple of all-terrain vehicles as part of the efforts to intensify the rescue and relief operation, officials said.
