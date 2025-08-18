ETV Bharat / state

Jammu-Srinagar Highway Shut For Traffic Following Landslides, Shooting Stone In Ramban

Ramban/Jammu: Heavy rains triggered multiple landslides and shooting stones along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Ramban district, leading to its closure early Monday, officials said.

According to the J-K Traffic Police Department, heavy rains are still going on along the highway, with all types of vehicular movement having been stopped.

It said that traffic was plying normally on Mughal and Sinthan roads, but commuters are advised to follow lane discipline as overtaking will cause congestion. The traffic department further advised people not to travel until the weather improves and the road is cleared.

Heavy rains have triggered landslides on the national highway near Sharda Mata temple in Udhampur district, besides Monkey Morh and the Maroog area of Ramban district. Men and machines are working to clear the highway of blockades and make it trafficable, they said.

Search on for missing persons in Kishtwar

Amid heavy rains, a large-scale search and rescue operation to trace those buried under debris in the Kishtwar cloudburst continued on the fifth day on Monday.

Despite the downpour, rescue teams donned raincoats and sifted through the rubble at multiple locations using machinery, earth movers, sniffer dogs and their hands.