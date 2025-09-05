Srinagar–Jammu Highway Blocked By Landslide, Traffic Still Halted

Despite continuous efforts by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), excavators have failed to clear a portion of 200 metres.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : September 5, 2025 at 7:09 PM IST
Jammu: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway (NH44) continues to remain shut as a huge mudslide at Tharar is yet to be cleared, which is forcing people to walk through the mud.
The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has been putting in all the efforts to clear the debris, but even as excavators are working continuously, a portion of 200 metres hasn't been cleared.
The closure of NH44 for the past two weeks, with occasional opening, has brought life to a standstill on the highway, and there is no movement of traffic between Jammu and Srinagar, as also to the three districts of the Chenab valley, which are dependent on the highway.
On Tuesday, a massive hill movement caused heavy damage to nearly a 200 m stretch of NH-44 at kilometre number 71 in Tharar, which has blocked the NH-44 completely since then. The Srinagar-Jammu NH44 is the lifeline for the Kashmir Valley, and since heavy rainfall on August 26, it has remained closed for most of the time.
The NHAI authorities told ETV Bharat that they are working to restore the highway, but due to the massive volume of mudslides, it is taking time. The traffic police control room at Udhampur informed us that it may take another day to restore traffic in the affected area.
Meanwhile, to help the commuters, the government has kept road transport corporation buses at the Jakheni area of Udhampur, from where people are ferried to Tharar, who cross the affected area on foot through mud and board vehicles on the other side to reach their destination.
Even the patients, who are referred to GMC Jammu from different parts of the Ramban, Doda and Kishtwar districts, are also transhipped at Tharar, which is becoming hectic for them.
