Srinagar–Jammu Highway Blocked By Landslide, Traffic Still Halted

Jammu: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway (NH44) continues to remain shut as a huge mudslide at Tharar is yet to be cleared, which is forcing people to walk through the mud.

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has been putting in all the efforts to clear the debris, but even as excavators are working continuously, a portion of 200 metres hasn't been cleared.

The closure of NH44 for the past two weeks, with occasional opening, has brought life to a standstill on the highway, and there is no movement of traffic between Jammu and Srinagar, as also to the three districts of the Chenab valley, which are dependent on the highway.