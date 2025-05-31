Jammu Schools To Observe Summer Break From June 7

Jammu: The Director of School Education, Jammu (DSEJ) today ordered summer vacations in all schools falling in the summer zone of Jammu province from June 7 up to July 16.

In an order issued, the DSEJ Jammu said, “All the government and recognised private schools falling in summer zones of Jammu division shall observe summer vacation with effect from 07-06-2025 to 16-07-2025 for students."

"Teaching staff shall report to their respective schools on 14-07-2025 for the readiness of the school for students, like cleanliness, preparation of Teaching Learning Material (TLM), lesson planning, time table planning, preparation of facilities for online classes like ICT Lab, etc. All teachers shall remain available for any on-line guidance of students during the vacation period,” the order reads.

DSEJ further said that any default on the part of the Head of the School or teaching staff in observance of the directions shall attract action under the rules.