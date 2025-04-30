Jammu Residents Stock Up On Essentials Amid India-Pakistan Tension Following Pahalgam Attack

Jammu: Since the Pahalgam terrorist attack, which killed 26 people, mostly tourists, relations between India and Pakistan have nosedived, triggering uncertainty among people of Jammu city and surrounding areas. Fear has gripped them as they continue to speculate about the unfolding situation and seek information from various sources about what will happen next.

The talk of attack or war between the nuclear-armed nations has kept the people on tenterhooks and guessing, which is keeping them away from markets and other places. People are more interested in stocking the essential items and having cash in their hands rather than spending on items which are not necessary.

“Panic has been everywhere since this attack happened in Pahalgam. It is not like people are afraid of going to the valley or Pahalgam, but here also nobody is coming out, nor anywhere in Jammu,” said Manmohan Singh, former President of the Raghunath Bazar Traders Association. “People have stopped buying things which are not essential for them, and rather, they are stocking food and other essential items,” he said.

Singh said that war was not an option because ultimately, common people will be affected by any attack. “One hasn't forgotten what happened in Hiroshima and Nagasaki, and the warmongering going on TV channels is not good for anybody. Rather, security forces should seal the borders from where these terrorists enter Indian territory so that they are not allowed to enter in the first place.”

“Nobody can enter the civil secretariat here if the security forces don't want them to do that. Similarly, we will have to secure our borders to keep the country safe. The government should go for a surgical strike like what they did after the Pulwama attack so that a strong message is sent to them and also people don't face the brunt of any hostility between the two countries,” he added.

Not just shopkeepers, but people associated with other businesses like tour and travel are affected by the increasing tension. Few people who have travelled outside Jammu and want to return are trying to remain alert to things unfolding in the region.

“I have faced cancellation of my air ticket from Mumbai to Jammu via Srinagar and had to go for another ticket via Chandigarh. I hope things are alright and nothing happens which creates problems for all,” said Sahil Malhotra, a businessman from Jammu.

On the other hand, people living near the borders believe that things are going as usual. “We don't feel any panic here in the Akhnoor area, as people are busy harvesting, and life is going as per routine,” said Babu Ram Bhagat, a retired Zonal Education Officer and resident of Akhnoor.

“There is no unusual movement as well, which could give us a feeling that something untoward is going to happen soon,” he said.