ETV Bharat / state

Jammu & Kashmir: Jaundice Outbreak In Anantnag District; Probe Team Formed

Anantnag: A jaundice outbreak has been reported in Gotligund Verinag village of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district, a senior official said on Tuesday.

An official of the Jammu and Kashmir health department said that at least 27 individuals, among them mostly children, have developed jaundice infection, due to contaminated drinking water supply.

He said that all 27 cases have tested positive for jaundice and all of them are in stable condition and under close surveillance. "Sample collection is under process in the said village by health department officials," he added.

According to the official, the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Anantnag had visited the village after he found that over 24 people developed jaundice infection. The CMO advised the residents not to panic, consume boiled water and maintain proper hygiene.