Jammu & Kashmir: Jaundice Outbreak In Anantnag District; Probe Team Formed

Anantnag: A jaundice outbreak has been reported in Gotligund Verinag village of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district, a senior official said on Tuesday.
An official of the Jammu and Kashmir health department said that at least 27 individuals, among them mostly children, have developed jaundice infection, due to contaminated drinking water supply.
He said that all 27 cases have tested positive for jaundice and all of them are in stable condition and under close surveillance. "Sample collection is under process in the said village by health department officials," he added.
According to the official, the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Anantnag had visited the village after he found that over 24 people developed jaundice infection. The CMO advised the residents not to panic, consume boiled water and maintain proper hygiene.
The Health Department has taken serious notice in this regard. The Government Medical College Anantnag (GMC) has formed a five-member probe team, which will look into the possible source, preventive and control measures.
The team has been directed to visit the Gutligund village and submit an action plan to the Principal GMC Anantnag by January end. It has also been directed to provide necessary medical treatment to affected people, the official pointed out.
The team will be headed by Dr Mahbooba Rasool, Associate Professor of Community Medicine, GMC Srinagar, while Dr Abiroo Jan, Associate Professor of Microbiology, Dr Irfan Gul, Associate Professor of General medicine, GMC Anantnag, Dr Asif Aziz, consultant paediatrics and Aijaz Ahmad, health educator will be its members.