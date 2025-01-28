ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Police Solve Murder Case After Body Of Minor Boy Found On Roadside, 3 Held

Jammu Police have arrested Anmol Sharma (24), Nikhil Sharma (29) and Nishant Choudhary (23) for killing minibus helper, Ajay Kumar (17), over an old rivalry.

Jammu Police Solve Murder Case After Body Of Minor Boy Found On Roadside, 3 Held
Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested three persons in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old boy, whose body was recovered from a roadside in Bishnah area 15 days ago. The accused have confessed they killed the minor over an old rivalry, police said.

Sharing details of the case, police spokesman said on January 13, Bishnah police station received an alert that body of a minor boy, with several injury marks, was found lying on the road connecting Bhatyari with Bishnah town.

The boy, identified as Ajay Kumar (17), worked as a helper in a minibus. Acting promptly, an FIR was registered under relevant sections of the BNS and the Arms Act at Bishnah police station and an intensive investigation was launched, he said.

A special investigation team led by SHO Bishnah, inspector Sushil Choudhary, under the close supervision of SDPO RS Pura and SP headquarters Jammu, meticulously worked through technical analysis and human intelligence to track down the suspects.

"Their persistent efforts led to the identification of few suspects and police carried out raids at various locations within Jammu and adjacent districts to nab the culprits. Finally police succeeded in arresting, Anmol Sharma (24), Nikhil Sharma (29) and Nishant Choudhary (23). All are residents of Samba district," the spokesman said.

He said that during interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime, revealing that the murder stemmed from a personal rivalry between the victim and the accused.

"As per their statements, the trio had hatched a plan to avenge their rivalry with the victim over an old altercation. They told police that Nikhil Sharma launched a fatal assault on the victim using a sharp-edged weapon while Anmol Sharma and Nishant Choudhary helped him in executing the crime," the spokesman added.

Police have recovered the weapons used in the crime.

