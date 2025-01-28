ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Police Solve Murder Case After Body Of Minor Boy Found On Roadside, 3 Held

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested three persons in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old boy, whose body was recovered from a roadside in Bishnah area 15 days ago. The accused have confessed they killed the minor over an old rivalry, police said.

Sharing details of the case, police spokesman said on January 13, Bishnah police station received an alert that body of a minor boy, with several injury marks, was found lying on the road connecting Bhatyari with Bishnah town.

The boy, identified as Ajay Kumar (17), worked as a helper in a minibus. Acting promptly, an FIR was registered under relevant sections of the BNS and the Arms Act at Bishnah police station and an intensive investigation was launched, he said.

A special investigation team led by SHO Bishnah, inspector Sushil Choudhary, under the close supervision of SDPO RS Pura and SP headquarters Jammu, meticulously worked through technical analysis and human intelligence to track down the suspects.